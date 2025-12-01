The Dairy Alliance Brings Energy and Community to the 2025 TSSAA Football Finals

Supports athletes with real dairy milk and connects families with local dairy farmers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, will be on site to power up student athletes and fans at the 2025 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Football Championships. The organization will distribute nutrient-rich real dairy milk and branded giveaways throughout championship weekend on December 5–6, 2025, at the TSSAA Football Championship Stadium.Milk’s Got Gameguides The Dairy Alliance’s presence at Tennessee’s top high school football weekend, fueling athletes with real dairy milk that supports strength, hydration, and recovery. Each serving provides complete, high-quality protein that helps build and maintain muscle, natural electrolytes that support hydration through long plays, and carbohydrates that deliver energy and help replenish it after intense competition.“High-level performance requires strength, stamina, and steady energy,” said Joanne Engelhardt-Risko , Vice President of Strategic Marketing at The Dairy Alliance. “Real dairy milk provides those benefits with the complete, high-quality protein, natural electrolytes, and carbohydrates athletes rely on from kickoff to the final play. We’re proud to support these athletes and recognize the Tennessee dairy farm families who help fuel their success.”Tennessee families and fans get more than a sideline treat. Championship weekend offers the chance to meet local dairy supporters, enjoy real dairy milk, and learn how real dairy fits into everyday routines that support active lifestyles. Through on-site engagement and athlete-focused education, The Dairy Alliance strengthens its connection with the TSSAA community and supports athletes who strive for resilience, power, and peak performance.“We’re excited to continue our partnership with The Dairy Alliance, the Official Milk Partner of the TSSAA. This collaboration highlights the power of community, bringing local dairy farmers and schools together to support the health, performance, and recovery of high school and middle school student-athletes through the proven benefits of real dairy milk,” said Mark Reeves , TSSAA Executive Director.The partnership between The Dairy Alliance and the TSSAA celebrates the link between Tennessee dairy farmers and youth athletics. Both organizations champion athlete wellness, growth, and year-round strength, creating a foundation for success on and off the field.Across the Southeast, The Dairy Alliance supports active communities through Milk’s Got Game, partnering with high school and collegiate athletes to highlight the performance benefits of real dairy milk. The organization also engages fans through key race sponsorships, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, Rock ’n’ Roll Nashville, and the Cooper City Bridge Run.For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com , or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

