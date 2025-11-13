Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Welcomes Bipartisan Agreement to End Shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends the bipartisan agreement that brings the longest shutdown in U.S. history to an end. After weeks of uncertainty, delayed Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, stalled federal contracting, and mounting harm to working families, this week’s events help restore stability for Main Street businesses and working families nationwide. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Ending the longest shutdown in American history is a victory for the American people rather than a political win for any one side. For forty-three days, families, federal employees, and small businesses bore the brunt of paralysis in Washington. With the federal government reopened, entrepreneurs, workers, and families can once again access the much-needed assistance and benefits they rely on. This shutdown highlighted what we already know to be true: America’s entrepreneurs need stability, predictability, and a government that works for people and businesses. With agencies reopening, Congress must stay laser-focused on finishing the job, moving appropriations across the finish, protecting the workforce that keeps our economy functioning, and delivering pro-growth solutions that give Main Street the stability and certainty it deserves.”The economic fallout has been severe. SBA 7(a) and 504 loans were frozen, delaying more than 11,000 approvals and leaving small businesses unable to hire, invest, expand, or even open their doors. Federal workers missed paychecks, air travel was disrupted, contractors were left in limbo, and essential programs like SNAP faced interruptions. The cost of the shutdown was projected to rise up to $16 billion per week.Despite the dysfunction, 13 Democratic, and one independent, lawmakers – Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, Senators John Fetterman, Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen, Tim Kaine, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, and Angus King, as well as Congressmen Henry Cuellar, Don Davis, Adam Gray, Tom Suozzi, Jared Golden, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez – made the difficult decision to cast the necessary votes to advance a bipartisan agreement that allows the government to resume its critical operations.As Congress turns the lights back on, it’s critical that lawmakers focus on the urgent need to extend the Enhanced Premium Tax Credits (ePTCs) and other pressing issues. Leaders in both parties must commit to good-faith, bipartisan governance that prevents unnecessary shutdowns, avoids manufactured crises, and recognizes the real-world harm these standoffs inflict on families, workers, entrepreneurs, and the broader economy.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.