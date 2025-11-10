Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Urges Passing of Continuing Resolution and Focus on Premium Tax Credits

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, the Senate voted 60-40 to advance a continuing resolution that funds the government through January 30, 2026. However, the resolution does not address the looming expiration of Enhanced Premium Tax Credits that will occur on December 31st and result in unaffordable healthcare for millions of Americans. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“While we applaud the Senate for taking steps to end the longest shutdown in history, the work is far from done. If the resolution passes, federal programs would reopen and hundreds of thousands of employees would be made whole again. But this stopgap measure doesn’t solve the underlying challenges facing American families and small businesses. Chief among them is the impending expiration of the Enhanced Premium Tax Credits. If Congress fails to act, millions of working Americans will be pushed out of the healthcare marketplace—and in many cases, premiums are already skyrocketing.“The Enhanced Premium Tax Credits have been a lifeline for small business owners, independent contractors, and working families who lack access to employer-provided coverage. Allowing these credits to expire would mean higher costs, reduced consumer spending, and fewer dollars for payroll, investment, and growth. It’s critical that Congress act swiftly to find a bipartisan solution before year’s end. I am encouraged by commitments from Republican leaders to hold a vote on the matter, and I urge both parties to come together to ensure affordable healthcare remains within reach for every hardworking American.”The continuing resolution must now undergo procedural votes in the Senate before a vote is held in the House and the resolution is ultimately signed into law by President Trump. The USHBC remains committed to ensuring that Enhanced Premium Tax Credits are a top priority for Congress through the end of the year.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

