Denny LaVé selected as Top CEO of the Year by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denny LaVé was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over two decades of experience in the construction and business development industries, Denny LaVé has proven himself to be a dynamic, results-driven leader with a reputation for excellence, resilience, and innovation. As the Co-Founder and CEO of Precision Precast Erectors (PPE), Denny led the company from a small startup to becoming a 5-time Inc. 5000 Award winner, recognized for its rapid growth and industry impact. Under his leadership, PPE became a dominant force in the Northwest’s construction landscape, completing some of the region’s most challenging precast projects. Today, the company continues to execute his visionary framework under new leadership, while Denny focuses on empowering other leaders and preparing for a future in public service.Denny’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to: strategic business scaling, workforce leadership and mentorship, operational management, consultative problem-solving, and values-based leadership development.His business journey began after a diverse early background that included custom furniture crafting, free climbing, and nearly two years spent living as a monk in a monastery in France. These unique experiences, paired with world-class mentorship from industry legends such as Jay Abraham and Eliyahu Goldratt, shaped his philosophy of service-centered leadership and a relentless pursuit of growth.Throughout his illustrious career, Denny LaVé has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Denny LaVé will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC for his selection as Top CEO of the Year 2026.Denny and his companies have gained widespread recognition across multiple respected media outlets. His work has been featured in major publications such as USA Today, Fortune Magazine, TIME Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, International Business Times, Construction Today, and Business View Magazine, as well as notable regional and industry platforms including The Spokesman Review, the Coeur d'Alene Press, and Ironworker Magazine. This broad media presence reflects both Denny’s leadership and the impactful reputation of the organizations he has built.In addition to his successful business career, Denny is preparing to run for the United States Senate from Idaho, driven by his belief in restoring integrity, common sense, and leadership rooted in lived experience. As a husband and father of six, he is committed to strengthening families, empowering small businesses, and preserving the faith and freedom essential for future generations.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Denny LaVé for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Denny is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Denny attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. His personal life is rooted in service, faith, and family. He is a dedicated husband to his wife Gina, an actively engaged father, and a passionate mentor. Outside of work, he enjoys reading from his extensive personal library, coaching lacrosse, riding his motorcycle, sailing, and cooking grass-fed steak. 