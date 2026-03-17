Kilgore, Texas Series Debuts on 'Gone to Texas' Business Podcast Highlighting East Texas Manufacturing

Company leaders share stories of workforce strength, industrial readiness, and business growth in East Texas.

Kilgore’s strength is built on partnership — our college, our industries, and our community all pulling in the same direction. This series captures that.” — Lisa Denton, Executive Director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation

KILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Kilgore’s manufacturing community and workforce development partnerships are featured in a dedicated Kilgore Spotlight Series on the Gone to Texas podcast.Produced by Day One Experts and hosted by founder Dave Quinn, the Gone to Texas podcast highlights the companies, educators, and economic development leaders working together to drive industrial growth in Kilgore and across East Texas.Recognized as one of the top business podcasts in Texas, Gone to Texas focuses on economic development, site selection insights, and real-world stories of companies expanding and investing across the state. The Kilgore Spotlight Series introduces site selectors, manufacturers, and business leaders to the workforce systems, infrastructure, and industry partnerships that define Kilgore’s competitive advantage along the Interstate 20 corridor.“Kilgore has a story that speaks for itself,” said Quinn. “It shows what happens when a community values skill, collaboration, and the kind of work that requires accuracy and care. That’s why we wanted to help tell it.”The series features conversations with leaders from companies and institutions that play a key role in the region’s economy, including Camfil USA, CPI, Kilgore College, CSI, and LeTourneau University.“Working with Day One Experts gave us a chance to bring our employers’ voices forward,” said Lisa Denton, Executive Director of the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. “Kilgore’s strength is built on partnership—our industries, our college, and our community all pulling in the same direction. This series captures that collaboration and helps tell the story of why companies succeed here.”Episodes of the Kilgore Spotlight Series are available at:Companies interested in exploring business opportunities in Kilgore can learn more about available sites, workforce resources, and economic development initiatives by visiting Kilgore-EDC.com.

Kilgore Spotlight on Gone to Texas Podcast | East Texas Community Built for Manufacturing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.