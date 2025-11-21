Panther Coffee and MAWBY Launch Panther Cuvée

Panther Cuvee

A Sparkling Coffee-Infused Wine for the Holiday Season.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspired by a shared passion for craftsmanship and innovation, Panther Coffee and Michigan-based winemakers MAWBY have partnered for a truly one of kind collaboration: The Panther Cuvée Crafted in the Méthode Champenoise tradition, this multi-vintage sparkling wine blends Chardonnay and Riesling grapes, then is delicately infused with a dose of Panther Coffee’s signature Wonderland blend. As exciting as this launch may be for coffee aficionados and wine enthusiasts alike, it's appeal isn’t just for an acquired palate. The result is a bright, fruit-forward wine with a subtle coffee-scented aroma and a crisp, clean finish. A never before seen creation and a brunch companion that dreams are made of.As mood-enhancing beverages continue to soar in popularity, this limited-edition, caffeinated 11% ABV bubbly throws its hat in the arena just in time for the holiday season. Equal parts energizing and effervescent, it works as either a bright morning pick-me-up, an unexpected evening invigorator, and most definitely, a thoughtful gift for your favorite foodie. Available online and at Panther Coffee’s Little Haiti, Wynwood, Coconut Grove, and MiMo locations, it’s a festive sip designed to elevate any occasion.On December 4th, Panther Coffee will be siping and celebrating their 15 year anniversary at their Wynwood location with a very special tasting of the Cuvée, along with live music, and an all vinyl DJ set RSVP HERE About Panther CoffeeFounders Leticia and Joel Pollock have decades of combined experience in the coffee industry. They met at a coffee convention and decided to combine their expertise and open a wholesale and retail coffee company. Visiting Miami in 2008, they quickly realized that although Cuban-style coffee shops were abundant, the specialty coffee scene was nonexistent. They thought this would be a lovely place to call home and to build what is now known as Panther Coffee.In 2010, Panther Coffee began roasting and developing its wholesale program in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Shortly after, the coffee shop was opened to the public, who quickly embraced it.Since then, Panther Coffee’s growth has been organic. They operate three roasting facilities—two in Miami, Florida, and one in Traverse City, Michigan—alongside multiple retail coffee shops in Florida and New York. They have also been featured in publications such as Food & Wine, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barista Magazine, and more.About MawbySince 1973, MAWBY has been crafting delicious sparkling wines from its vineyards and tasting room nestled in the rolling coastal hills of Leelanau County, just off the shores of Lake Michigan. Guided by a commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability, the MAWBY team takes pride in creating exceptional sparkling wines for all people and all moments—always with deep respect for the land. To experience Mawbyness is to embrace a feeling of joy and inclusivity—an everyday celebration, a toast to life that excludes none. Today, MAWBY produces a diverse range of sparkling wines to suit every palate, each one approachable, expressive, and crafted with its own distinct personality and purpose.

