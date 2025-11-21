Beware of Fake Party and Event Invitations During the Holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Now is the time of year when many people are planning parties and holiday events. Scammers are sneaky and often take advantage of the holiday rush. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges everyone to be on guard against fake invitations that may be attempts to steal your personal information. One click on these text messages or emails can put your device and info at risk of downloading malware.

Protect your devices and information by taking these steps:

Verify the message. If you think an invitation may be real, use a phone number or email address that you trust to confirm it is legitimate.

Verify the message. If you think an invitation may be real, use a phone number or email address that you trust to confirm it is legitimate. Beware of instructions to install programs. These may be attempts to install malware that can allow thieves to hijack your device, steal your data and access your contacts so they can send the scam to more people.

Use antivirus software. These programs can block malware and notify you about suspicious links.

Keep your devices, apps and software updated. These often contain security fixes that can keep hackers from accessing your device. Turn on automatic updates whenever possible.

Report phishing attempts to help protect other people from getting the same messages. Forward unwanted text messages to 7726 (SPAM). Forward emails to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org. You can also report them to your phone/email provider. Look for the option to report junk or spam.

Download Ditch the Pitch, SCDCA's guide to guarding against scams, for more information on how to spot a scam. Victim of a scam? File a scam report with SCDCA. Call (800) 922-1594 or visit consumer.sc.gov and click the How Do I… button, then Report a Scam.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

