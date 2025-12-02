Protect Your Identity, Attend a Free Shred Event and Educational Webinars

COLUMBIA, S.C. – December is Identity Theft Awareness Month and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges everyone to take steps to protect their personal information. ID theft is costly and affects many in South Carolina. Since January 1, 2025, 608 consumers reported losing $2,399,852 because of ID theft.

To help consumers keep their info safe and help families in need this holiday season, SCDCA is holding five free webinars and a shred event/donation drive with Harvest Hope.

Free Holiday Shred Event/Donation Drive with Harvest Hope & Shred360

When: December 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: SCDCA parking lot, 293 Greystone Blvd, Columbia, 29210

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles; have your donation for Harvest Hope and sensitive information ready to be taken by a Shred360 worker. For a list of donations that Harvest Hope needs most, click here. Consumers are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

During December, SCDCA will host free webinars to help consumers and businesses learn how to protect information from would-be-thieves. To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

December 3 at 10:30 a.m. – Identity Theft Awareness and Prevention Month: We will cover the basics of what ID theft is, how it can happen and the free tools for how you can protect your information.

December 4 at 2:00 p.m. – Avoiding ID Theft and Scams in the Workplace: Scammers target businesses with a variety of schemes including fake invoices, phishing attempts and account takeovers. Learn how to spot their tricks and protect your business.

December 10 at 10:30 a.m. – Holiday Scams: From fake shopping sites to phony charities, learn what you can do to protect your information and money this holiday season.

December 17 at 10:30 a.m. – Guard Your Wallet on the Road: Learn about travel-related scams and ways to protect your personal information during your holiday vacation.

December 18 at 2:00 p.m. – Federal and State Privacy Laws for Businesses: SCDCA will provide an overview of state and federal laws that tell businesses how to handle the personal information of South Carolina residents.

For basic steps to consider no matter the type of identity theft, read SCDCA’s Identity Theft Toolkit: What You Need to Do” and “Step-by-Step” guides in the How to Report section of the ID Theft webpage. Consumers who have identity theft questions or who would like help with the steps to mitigate their identity theft situation please contact the Identity Theft Unit for one-on-one assistance. Call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or fill out an ID Theft Intake form by visiting consumer.sc.gov.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

