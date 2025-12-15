‘Tis the Season for Holiday and Travel Scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The holiday rush is underway and scammers hope you’re too busy to catch onto their schemes. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges everyone to be vigilant and protect their money and personal information this holiday season.

While it’s impossible to know every scam out there, these are frequent during the holidays:

Online shopping scams. Don’t be fooled by fake websites and advertisements designed to steal your money and personal information. Pick online stores that you already trust or have previously visited. Use your credit card, not your debit card when shopping online.

Avoid public Wi-Fi . These networks may not be secure and allow scammers to access any financial data or passwords you enter.

. These networks may not be secure and allow scammers to access any financial data or passwords you enter. Beware of impersonation scams. Text messages or emails may appear to be an invitation to a party or claim a package has failed to be delivered. One click on these messages could download malware and put your device and info at risk. Do not reply to unexpected messages. If you think it may be real, use a phone number or email address that you trust to verify the message.

Avoid public USB charging stations. Cybercriminals can infect them with malware that will steal data from your device. Use AC power outlets to charge your device or carry an external battery when you travel.

Cybercriminals can infect them with malware that will steal data from your device. Use AC power outlets to charge your device or carry an external battery when you travel. Consider placing a hold on your mail . This can help protect your private information from being stolen while you travel. You can request this service up to 30 days in advance or as early as the next delivery day. It requires a USPS.com account.

. This can help protect your private information from being stolen while you travel. You can request this service up to 30 days in advance or as early as the next delivery day. It requires a USPS.com account. Charity scams. Never give your personal information to someone soliciting a donation and be wary of charities that pressure you to donate quickly. Be wary of solicitations that ask you to pay in cryptocurrency, prepaid debit cards, gift cards, wire transfer, or bank transfer. Check out the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website to make sure the charity is registered.

There are common red flags to spot a scam. Scammers PRETEND to be someone you know or recognize. They say there’s a PROBLEM OR A PRIZE and PRESSURE you to act now. Scammers demand that you PAY in a specific way. That’s usually cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfers or payment apps.

SCDCA will offer additional tips on travel scams during a free webinar Guard Your Wallet on the Road on December 17 at 10:30 a.m. For more tips on how to avoid scams and protect your personal information, download SCDCA’s free guide to guarding against scams “Ditch the Pitch.”

