DPS Celebrates Border Mounted Patrol Unit’s Anniversary

AUSTIN – One year after launching its first-ever Border Mounted Patrol Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to celebrate the ongoing success and growth of this specialized team of Troopers and their equine partners.

Since the inaugural class graduated in November 2024, the Border Mounted Patrol Unit has expanded its presence and capabilities across key areas along the Texas-Mexico border.

“The success of the Border Mounted Patrol Unit over the past year reflects the dedication and adaptability of our Troopers and their horses,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “These teams continue to demonstrate how innovative strategies and specialized training can make a measurable difference in securing our border and keeping Texans safe.”

The unit enhances border security efforts by supplementing ground troops and leveraging the horse’s unique capabilities in challenging terrain. Working in close coordination with local, state and federal partners, this unit assists in locating and apprehending individuals attempting to circumvent established border checkpoints.

Recent Kinney County Operation:

On Oct. 19, 2025, just after 9:00 a.m., DPS’ Border Mounted Patrol Unit, along with K-9 Arya and her handler, responded to a Drawbridge camera activation by a male subject on a private ranch in Kinney Co. Border Mounted Patrol Troopers and K-9 Arya tracked and located the male subject hiding within the thick brush. The male subject, identified as Adan Delgado-Ortega, 52, of Mexico, was taken into custody.

Through further investigation, Troopers discovered that Delgado-Ortega is a previously deported felon, with multiple deportations dating back to 1998. He also has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault family violence, weapons charges, evading arrest and drug possession. Click here to read more about the Unit’s work during this operation.

More Mounted Patrol Highlights:

Each Trooper and horse undergo intensive training through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection National Horse Patrol Program, ensuring both partners are equipped to meet the challenges of the border environment.

As the Border Mounted Patrol Unit marks its first anniversary, DPS remains committed to expanding the program and strengthening its partnerships with local, state and federal agencies to enhance safety and security across Texas.

###(HQ 2025-119)