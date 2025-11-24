SiLO.immo Announces the Launch of SMART IMMO, an AI Assistant for Condo and Apartment Searches

SMART IMMO launches in Québec: an AI-powered assistant that helps users quickly find condos and apartments using a simple, personalized chat-based search.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SiLO.immo , the Québec company behind leading real-estate platforms such as Guide Immo , Ma Résidence Retraite, and Toronto All Condos, announces the launch of SMART IMMO — a new AI-powered assistant built to simplify and accelerate the search for new condos and rental apartments across the province.SMART IMMO is now available at: https://smartimmo.ca A New AI-Driven Search ExperienceSMART IMMO introduces a modern approach to property discovery, allowing users to search simply by chatting naturally with a virtual assistant. Instead of navigating dozens of filters, visitors explain what they’re looking for — region, budget, lifestyle, and type of home — and the system instantly identifies the most relevant condo and apartment projects.Developed by the SiLO.immo team, SMART IMMO is powered by the Guide Immo database, which includes over 1,700 new residential projects in Québec. The platform continuously improves as new data, user preferences, and technological advances are integrated.Meeting the Growing Demand for Digital Home-Hunting Tools“This launch is an important milestone in our mission to offer accessible, reliable, and personalized information for anyone searching for a home,” said Ulysse Coutu, Chief Technology Officer at SiLO.immo.“Over the past four years, Guide Immo has seen a 460% increase in information requests — a clear sign that homebuyers expect smarter, faster digital tools. SMART IMMO delivers exactly that thanks to artificial intelligence.”Québec’s online real-estate traffic continues to accelerate, with user activity climbing 27% month over month across SiLO.immo’s platforms. As more residents turn to the internet to find their next home, SMART IMMO offers a timely, innovative solution that helps users identify properties that match their needs — in seconds.A Tool Designed for Both Buyers and the Real-Estate IndustryBy combining AI with the largest new-construction database in Québec, SMART IMMO supports:- Homebuyers & renters, who can quickly identify suitable projects- Real-estate developers, who gain visibility for their new builds- Property marketing teams, who benefit from more informed and qualified prospectsThe platform reinforces SiLO.immo’s position as an innovator in the province’s prop-tech ecosystem.About SiLO.immoFounded more than a decade ago, SiLO.immo is a family-owned Québec company specializing in digital solutions for the real-estate industry. Through its three flagship tools — its real-estate directories, its Smart Condo Plans integration software, and its buyer-and-tenant database — SiLO.immo enables developers and buyers to connect in a context of transparency, integrity, and accessible information.SiLO.immo operates:- Guide Immo – Québec’s most complete directory of new residential projects- Ma Résidence Retraite – directory of Québec’s senior living complexes- Toronto All Condos – a hub for new condo projects in the GTA- Smart Condo Plans - an interactive platform that integrates building plans, unit details, and real-time availability to help buyers and developers visualize and reserve units online- SMART IMMO – AI-powered property search assistant

