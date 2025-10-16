The Best Condos in Québec for 2025: Guide Immo Publishes Its Annual Ranking

Discover the 23 new condo projects that captured buyers’ attention in 2025, based on Guide Immo’s exclusive user evaluations.

MONTREAL, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guide Immo , Québec’s leading real estate directory for new residential developments, proudly announces the release of the 2025 Ranking of the Most Popular Condominium Projects for Sale.Now available on latwist.immo , this annual list features 23 standout developments that have captured the attention and enthusiasm of homebuyers across the province.Evaluations Driven by Real Buyer ExperienceFor five years, Guide Immo’s annual ranking has served as a trusted resource for buyers seeking reliable insights into new real estate projects. Each project is assessed through a numerical rating system based on verified buyer feedback—offering an authentic, data-driven perspective that empowers consumers to make informed investment decisions.“Our ranking continues to grow in recognition, largely thanks to the steady increase in user engagement,” said Mercedes Coutu, Co-Founder of Guide Immo.“Over the past four years, interactions on our platform have surged by 460%, and a significant portion of these users take the time to rate the projects they visit. That level of participation is what gives our ranking its credibility.”A Showcase of Québec’s Most Noteworthy DevelopmentsThe 2025 edition highlights 23 residential projects distinguished by their design, amenities, pricing, and community features. From Montréal’s urban condos to regional developments, these projects reflect the vitality of Québec’s real estate landscape and the growing demand for new construction.About Guide ImmoGuide Immo is a comprehensive online directory featuring all new residential projects in Québec, whether for sale or rent. Its mission is to connect developers and buyers by fostering transparent, well-informed real estate transactions while providing a clear view of current market trends.With over 1,700 projects listed, 118,000 monthly visits, and a growing community across multiple digital platforms, Guide Immo has become a key voice in Québec’s new housing sector.

