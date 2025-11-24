ABL Diagnostics Announces Partnership with seqWell to Advance NGS Library Preparation for Infectious Disease

WOIPPY, FRANCE, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce a new partnership with seqWell to develop, validate, license, and commercialize an advanced library preparation solution derived from seqWell’s ExpressPlex™ platform to expand market share and target new NGS markets.seqWell’s technology, that incorporates its next-generation TnX™ transposase, was formally evaluated and presented by ABL at the AMP 2025 Conference in Boston, in the poster “Rapid and Multiplexed NGS Workflow for Infectious Disease Genotyping: Evaluation of seqWell ExpressPlex™ 2.0 Integrated with ABL’s DeepChekPlatform”. In this study, ABL demonstrated that ExpressPlex™ 2.0—integrated into the DeepChekNGS workflow—reduced hands-on time by more than 50%, produced strong library metrics (mean concentration 20.36 ng/µL), and maintained accurate HIV and tuberculosis genotyping results in full concordance with expected resistance profiles.The evaluation further confirmed excellent mapping performance (>95%), efficient pooling, high index assignment rates (87.5%), and robust read distribution across 19 samples, supporting ABL’s mission to provide laboratories with fast, reliable, and scalable sequencing workflows.“This collaboration allows ABL to deliver a simplified, high-performance, and highly competitive solution for microbiology NGS,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics. “Integrating seqWell’s one-step tagmentation chemistry into our DeepChekecosystem transforms library preparation into a faster and more routine-compatible step, enabling laboratories to adopt NGS at scale.”The new library preparation solution will be offered by ABL as a Research Use Only (RUO) product, compatible with Illumina sequencing platforms and ABL’s DeepChekassays and software. Its performance, workflow simplicity, and attractive pricing provide a strong potential alternative to Nextera XR or DNA Prep, particularly for laboratories with increasing sample throughput.By significantly improving turnaround times and reducing operator workload, the combined ABL–seqWell solution is particularly beneficial for microbiology laboratories performing high-volume infectious disease genotyping, including HIV and tuberculosis, where NGS adoption is expanding rapidly. With NGS gaining traction in routine diagnostics and surveillance, the market potential for efficient library preparation solutions in microbiology continues to grow substantially.With the support of seqWell’s technology, ABL is bringing to market a high-value, next-generation library preparation solution that enhances the DeepChekworkflow and accelerates access to rapid, multiplexed NGS for infectious disease applications.***About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

