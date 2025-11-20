ABL Diagnostics and ELTA 90 Medical Science Win Tender to Deliver Whole Genome HIV Genotyping Solution in Montenegro

WOIPPY, FRANCE, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, announce that, together with its regional partner ELTA 90 Medical Science doo, it has been awarded a public tender to implement a complete Whole Genome HIV genotyping solution for Montenegro.This project represents a major advancement for Montenegro’s public health infrastructure, positioning the country among those adopting state-of-the-art HIV drug resistance testing methodologies. The awarded solution integrates ABL’s Whole Genome HIV assays and bioinformatics software with ELTA 90’s Illumina-based NGS systems, providing a comprehensive and scalable workflow for high-precision HIV genotyping. The HIV genotyping assay is CE-IVD marked for clinical use in Europe.“Montenegro’s decision to transition to full-length HIV sequencing reflects a strong commitment to elevating national diagnostic standards,” stated Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABLD. “We are honored to support this vision together with our partner ELTA 90. Our mission is to enable laboratories of all sizes—anywhere in the world—to access robust, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions for HIV genotyping and drug resistance monitoring.”ABL Diagnostics reaffirmed its dedication to making advanced sequencing technologies accessible globally, including in smaller countries that are proactively adopting the highest international standards for HIV surveillance and patient care.“Our collaboration with ELTA 90, combined with Illumina’s proven NGS technology, ensures Montenegro will benefit from a complete and future-ready HIV genotyping platform,” added Dimitri Gonzalez. “We are proud to contribute to strengthening HIV monitoring capabilities in the country.”***About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

