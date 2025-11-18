ABL Diagnostics Presents Four Innovative Poster Studies at AMP 2025 Annual Meeting in Boston

Marking a Strategic Step Toward U.S. Commercial Launch

WOIPPY, FRANCE, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the company presented four scientific posters last week at the AMP 2025 Congress in Boston, showcasing new data across its infectious-disease next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform and workflow solutions. These presentations highlight ABLD’s commitment to advancing research in sequencing technologies for pathogen genotyping and antimicrobial resistance studies.Following the strong interest generated during AMP and the robust research performance demonstrated across multiple sequencing platforms, ABL Diagnostics is excited to collaborate with U.S. research institutions and academic centers. Our focus is on advancing scientific discovery through next-generation sequencing (NGS) genotyping and multiplexed microbial sequencing technologies, offered strictly for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.Highlights of the Posters Presented:1. “Comparative Performance of iSeq100 and MiSeq i100 for Pooled Sequencing of HIV, HCV, TB, and 16S rRNA” – This poster (ID037) evaluated a pooled-sample workflow using the Illumina iSeq100 and MiSeq i100 platforms across multiple targets (HIV, HCV, tuberculosis, bacterial 16S rRNA) using the DeepChekassays. The data demonstrate that both platforms generated high-quality sequencing results for research purposes, with MiSeq i100 delivering faster turnaround and deeper coverage, and the iSeq100 offering a cost-efficient alternative for high-throughput research workflows2. “Rapid and Multiplexed NGS Workflow for Infectious Disease Genotyping: Evaluation of SeqWell ExpressPlex 2.0 Integrated with ABL’s DeepChekPlatform” – This poster (ID064) evaluates the SeqWell ExpressPlex 2.0 library prep system combined with ABL’s DeepChekassays and MicrobioCheksoftware for HIV and Mycobacterium tuberculosis genotyping in a research setting. The results show a hands-on time reduction of over 50 % compared to traditional methods, while maintaining high library quality and concordance of sequence-based resistance markers for research applications.3. “Optimizing Clinical NGS: Comparative Evaluation of Illumina iSeq100 and Complete Genomics G10-FR Using DeepChekWorkflows” – This poster (ID046) presents a head-to-head comparison between the Illumina iSeq100 and Complete Genomics G10-FR platforms, using ABL’s DeepChekHIV kits and microbial assays. The results demonstrate high concordance sequence interpretation and confirm compatibility of the workflow with multiple sequencing platforms — enabling laboratories to select systems best suited to their research throughput and cost needs.4. “Towards Better Resistance Surveillance: Clinical Performance of Short- and Long-Read NGS in HIV-1 Whole Genome Sequencing” – This poster (ID065) showcased a comparative evaluation of Illumina, PacBio SMRT, and Oxford Nanopore platforms using ABL’s DeepChekworkflows for HIV-1 drug resistance mutations (DRMs) detection in a research context.“We are proud to present four innovative studies at AMP 2025, reflecting our leadership in infectious disease genotyping research and our mission to make advanced sequencing technologies more accessible to research laboratories worldwide,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics. “By integrating flexible sequencing platforms with our DeepChekand MicrobioCheksolutions, we are enabling laboratories to advance scientific understanding and support global pathogen surveillance research.”With the successful research verification of our sequencing workflows across leading NGS platforms, ABL Diagnostics is ready to collaborate with U.S. research organizations and academic centers to support advanced scientific studies. Our solutions are designed to enable:- cost-efficient pooled sequencing for research projects,- streamlined multiplex NGS workflows,- flexible compatibility with multiple platforms,- robust genotyping and resistance analysis for exploratory research.Market contextThe global microbiology and infectious disease genotyping market is projected to grow significantly, driven by rising antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the need for faster pathogen surveillance, and adoption of NGS technologies in research settings. According to MarketsandMarkets, the microbial identification market is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2027, growing at a 7.3% CAGR. Similarly, the total NGS in research and clinical diagnostics market is forecasted to surpass USD 15 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research, 2024), fueled by studies and applications in HIV, tuberculosis, and emerging pathogens. The integration of multiplexed sequencing workflows, such as those pioneered by ABL Diagnostics, positions the company at the forefront of this research field.***About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

