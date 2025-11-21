Kinga Korpacz Selected as Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by IAOTP

Kinga Korpacz will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinga Korpacz was recently selected as one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, industry influence, and unwavering commitment to elevating the real estate profession.Being included in IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an extraordinary honor reserved for world-class innovators whose work shapes industries, empowers communities, and inspires meaningful change. A dedicated chapter in Volume 3 will feature Kinga’s story, and she will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.A Nationally Recognized Leader in Real EstateWith more than two decades of real estate expertise, Kinga Korpacz has built an exceptional reputation as a results-driven Broker/Owner, industry advocate, and leader. She specializes in residential real estate throughout the Chicagoland area and is consistently ranked among the top 20% of REALTORSin the region.Kinga is the 2025 President of the Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS, one of the largest REALTORassociations in the country with nearly 19,000 members. In this role, she leads strategic initiatives focused on advocacy, professionalism, education, and elevating the value of REALTORSin the marketplace. Known for her collaborative leadership style, she continues to expand Mainstreet’s impact both locally and globally.As Owner and Designated Managing Broker of EXIT Realty Redefined, with thriving offices in Rolling Meadows and Hickory Hills, Kinga leads a rapidly growing team of real estate professionals. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in mentorship, accountability, and empowering agents to reach their highest potential.Advocacy, Policy Leadership & Industry InfluenceA passionate advocate for private property rights and homeownership, Kinga is deeply involved at the local, state, and national levels:NAR Federal Political Coordinator (FPC) to Congressman Raja KrishnamoorthiMember of the NAR FPC Advisory Committee (2026)Chair, Illinois REALTORSState Government Affairs Committee (2025)Vice Chair, Illinois REALTORSStrategic Planning Committee (2026)Member, Illinois REALTORSFinance Committee (2025)Past 2024 Vice Chair – Government Affairs & Strategic Planning2024 RPAC Trustees & 2024 RPAC Hall of Fame InducteeMember – IR Local Government Independent Expenditures CommitteeMember – IR REALTORSPolitical Involvement Working GroupHer commitment extends to global leadership as well. As Mainstreet President, Kinga has strengthened international partnerships, spearheading multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with real estate associations abroad to promote collaboration and elevate professional standards worldwide.Community Leadership & Cultural EngagementBeyond real estate, Kinga is a respected community leader within the Polish-American community. She proudly served as the 2024 Ball Chair for the Legion of Young Polish Women and sits on the Outstanding Pole Abroad Committee and is 2026 Chair of Program Book for the Legion of Young Polish Women, supporting initiatives that honor Polish excellence globally.Awards, Recognition & Professional DesignationsKinga has earned numerous accolades throughout her career, including:IAOTP Top Real Estate Broker & Owner of the DecadeIAOTP Top Real Estate Broker of the YearIAOTP Empowered Woman of the YearFeatured honoree in major industry and leadership publicationsHer impressive portfolio of designations includes CRS, GRI, ABR, CNE, SFR, CDPE, RSPS, BPOR, C2EX, and more—reflecting her commitment to professionalism, mastery, and continued education.Kinga is also an active member of the Women’s Council of REALTORS, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.Philosophy & VisionKinga attributes her success to relentless determination, strong work ethic, and the mentors who helped guide her journey. She believes in lifting others as she rises, empowering new leaders, and building a more informed, ethical, and inclusive real estate industry.When she is not leading, volunteering, or advocating, Kinga enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. She hopes her story inspires the next generation of leaders to dream boldly and lead with purpose.For more information, visit www.KingaOnline.com Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvfX4RZgvQI&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.