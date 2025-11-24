Black Mountain Power Secures Financing to Advance Texas Data Center Strategy

Black Mountain Power LLC is a Texas‑focused data center land development platform advancing hyperscale‑ready, powered‑land sites through land control, permitting, power contracting and interconnection, and regulatory approvals.

Funding from Elda River Capital accelerates BMP’s pipeline, enabling power-centric, shovel-ready site development for hyperscale data centers.

Black Mountain Power was built to meet surging demand for power‑proximate, shovel‑ready data center locations in Texas.” — Rhett Bennett, Founder and CEO

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Mountain Power LLC (“Black Mountain Power,” “BMP,” or the “Company”) announced today it has secured a strategic credit financing from affiliates of Elda River Capital Management , LLC (“Elda River”) to advance BMP’s Texas powered‑land strategy for hyperscale data centers.Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, BMP is a leading company advancing Texas data center development with a focus on advancing projects through land control, permitting, power contracting and interconnection, regulatory approvals, and construction.The Company targets sites with sizable land positions, high‑voltage power access, advantaged interconnection positioning, and favorable jurisdictions and permitting.“Black Mountain Power was built to meet surging demand for power‑proximate, shovel‑ready data center locations in Texas,” said Rhett Bennett, Founder & CEO, Black Mountain Power. “Elda River’s support strengthens our ability to advance our project portfolio and secure power so that we can deploy data center solutions at scale across ERCOT.”“BMP sits at the intersection of grid infrastructure and compute growth,” said Michael Dean, Partner at Elda River. “We are pleased to support a disciplined team with commercial momentum and to help accelerate power‑centric site development for hyperscale demand in Texas.”The financing underscores BMP’s focus on disciplined execution and capital‑efficient development to capture early‑mover premiums in data center development.Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP served as legal counsel to BMP; Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP served as legal counsel to Elda River.About Black Mountain PowerBlack Mountain Power LLC is a Texas‑focused data center land development platform advancing hyperscale‑ready, powered‑land sites through land control, permitting, power contracting and interconnection, regulatory approvals, and potentially COD. Founded in 2024, BMP is part of the Black Mountain family of companies created by Rhett Bennett in 2007. The Black Mountain team has overseen investment of more than $2.0 billion across energy verticals, including oil and gas, water infrastructure, battery storage, royalties, and metals and mining.About Elda River Capital ManagementElda River Capital is a real assets investment firm focused on energy and energy infrastructure opportunities. Since inception, Elda River has committed over $7.0 billion using a differentiated investment approach that prioritizes direct sourcing and strong alignment with talented executives. Elda River is headquartered in Houston, Texas and maintains additional offices in Chicago, Illinois and London. Visit www.eldariver.com for more information.Forward‑Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward‑looking statements, including statements regarding transaction timing; site development, permitting, and interconnection milestones; power procurement; and anticipated project sales. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, counterparty performance, permitting and regulatory outcomes, interconnection timing, grid constraints, and power pricing and availability. Neither Black Mountain Power nor Elda River undertakes any obligation to update forward‑looking statements, except as required by law.

