VITIS ENERGY ACQUIRES 200MW ENERGY STORAGE PROJECT FROM BLACK MOUNTAIN ENERGY STORAGE

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Mountain Energy Storage (BMES) is proud to announce the successful closure of the Apache Hill project with Vitis Energy on July 24th. Vitis Energy, a company launched in 2022, is actively pursuing ownership of solar, battery, and hydrogen-ready power plants. The Apache Hill project, located in Hood County, will expand Vitis Energy's presence in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).Energy storage is increasingly recognized as a fundamental ingredient in our evolving electric grids as we transition toward a low-carbon energy future. The 200MW Apache Hill project is strategically situated adjacent to the 2.4GW Comanche Peak nuclear plant, ERCOT’s second-largest generator, to provide fast-responding dispatchable capacity onto a backbone of the ERCOT grid. Deployment of highly flexible battery technology at this advantageous location will enable the project to play a critical role in enhancing the reliability and sustainability of the Texas electric grid. Construction is scheduled to start imminently, with commercial operations expected to begin in late 2026.Witt Duncan, Vice President of BMES, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “We are thrilled to play a role in advancing Vitis’ endeavor to improve the reliability and enhance the sustainability of America’s electric grids. The Apache Hill project offers Vitis a unique opportunity to expedite its time to market via an advanced development project located at an advantaged position within the ERCOT system. Our teams worked seamlessly throughout the execution process, and we look forward to seeing the project support Texas’ reliable provision of electricity amidst an era of unprecedented demand growth.”“Apache Hill is a strategic addition to our portfolio and enhances our positioning within ERCOT,” stated Stephanie Clarkson, CEO of Vitis Energy. “With ERCOT’s dynamic landscape, making sure projects are in optimal locations is critical to ensuring grid reliability and the long-term success of a project”“This transaction marks the beginning of an exciting relationship,” Clarkson commented. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Black Mountain team to advance more clean energy projects together.”The successful closure of the Apache Hill project marks a significant milestone for both BMES and Vitis Energy, underscoring their commitment to pioneering advanced energy solutions and contributing to a reliable energy future.For more information, please contact:press@blackmtn.com###ABOUT BLACK MOUNTAIN ENERGY STORAGEBlack Mountain Energy Storage is a team of energy experts who develop and operate battery energy storage facilities. Founded in 2021, BMES was established to bring reliable, emissions-free energy storage capacity to the electric grid to enhance system reliability and enable greater reliance on renewable generation. It focus on investing in communities and markets where energy storage will provide long-term value to stakeholders. For more information, visit www.bmenergystorage.com ABOUT VITIS ENERGYVitis Energy is a fast-growing, woman-owned and operated independent power producer dedicated to the development, acquisition, and operations of sustainable energy and infrastructure throughout North America. Founded in 2022, Vitis has a strong focus on creating innovative solutions that enhance reliability, efficiency, and sustainability through an interdisciplinary approach, experience, and execution. For more information, visit www.vitisenergy.com

