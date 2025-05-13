BLACK MOUNTAIN OIL AND GAS EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN EAGLE FORD SHALE

Black Mountain Oil & Gas, in partnership with Trace Capital Management, announced it has acquired assets in South Texas through its joint venture, TBM Catarina.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Mountain Oil and Gas (“Black Mountain"), in partnership with Trace Capital Management, announced today that it has acquired assets located in South Texas through its joint venture, TBM Catarina. The assets consists of 2,880 net acres across Karnes and Atascosa Counties, which currently produce 660 net BOED, primarily from the Eagle Ford Shale formation. The acquisition brings Black Mountain’s total South Texas operated footprint to 54,880 net acres and 11,217 net BOED."We are excited to acquire these assets, which complement our existing operations in the Eagle Ford Shale," said Rhett Bennett , Founder and CEO of Black Mountain Oil and Gas. "This acquisition expands our footprint in one of the most prolific oil and gas regions in the world and reinforces our commitment to energy security and responsible development."The sale price for the transaction was not disclosed.###ABOUT BLACK MOUNTAIN OIL AND GASBlack Mountain Oil & Gas, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a private oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, globally. Their strong financial backing and technical capabilities allow them to evaluate a broad opportunity set, delivering the agility needed to create value in the oilfield through exploration and exploitation.ABOUT TRACE CAPITAL MANAGEMENTTrace Capital Management (“Trace”) is a proven and pragmatic energy investor focused on value and growth investments across the global energy landscape, with a particular focus on energy infrastructure, upstream oil and gas, and viable low/no carbon opportunities.Based in Houston, Texas, Trace currently manages funds with invested and committed capital of more than $1.6 billion. Learn more at www.tracecapital.com

