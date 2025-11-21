The Beckage Firm Again Recognized in Chambers Spotlight 2026 for Privacy & Data Security Excellence

The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm. Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E Chambers Spotlight 2026 Recognition

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm , a women-owned law firm dedicated to data security and privacy, has once again earned a coveted ranking in the New York Chambers Spotlight 2026 , affirming its position as a leader in these critical practice areas.The Beckage Firm is one of only four law firms ranked in the Privacy & Data Security category in the entire state of New York. Additionally, the firm is the only firm recognized for Privacy & Data Security in the Buffalo area, underscoring its exceptional capabilities.Chambers and Partners, one of the world’s most respected legal directories, conducts rigorous independent research and interviews with clients and peers to identify firms delivering outstanding legal services. The Chambers Spotlight rankings highlight select firms across The United States for their strengths in practice areas vital to businesses and residents. The Beckage Firm’s recognition reflects its ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and provide tailored, innovative solutions to clients facing evolving cybersecurity and privacy challenges.Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, Managing Director of The Beckage Firm, commented on this achievement:“Being recognized again by Chambers and Partners is an incredible honor and a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Privacy and Data Security are more critical than ever in today’s digital landscape, and this ranking reinforces our dedication to delivering strategic, client-centered counsel.”This distinction further positions The Beckage Firm as a trusted partner for organizations seeking sophisticated legal guidance in data security and privacy. Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, with an office in Austin, Texas, the firm combines global insight with local expertise to serve clients across industries.In addition to this Chambers recognition, The Beckage Firm has earned numerous accolades for its leadership in cyber law. Earlier this year, the firm was named a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year and Attorney of the Year at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards. Additionally, Founder and Managing Director, Jennifer Beckage was named to Cybersecurity Docket’s Incident Response 50 (for the 8th consecutive year), distinguishing her among the top 50 data breach response lawyer in the United States.The Beckage Firm’s comprehensive services include data security, privacy compliance, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud recovery, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.To learn more about The Beckage Firm’s Chambers ranking, visit: https://chambers.com/law-firm/the-beckage-firm-usa-spotlight-120:23593066 For more information about our services, visit: https://thebeckagefirm.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

