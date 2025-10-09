THE BECKAGE FIRM NAMED FINALIST FOR TWO PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS FOR AI AND DATA SECURITY

The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm. Scott Morris, SVP | Technology & Security

The Beckage Firm named finalist for two 2025 InfoTech WNY BETAS Awards—recognizing excellence in AI innovation and leadership in cybersecurity.

These nominations reflect the dedication of our entire team to using technology thoughtfully and creatively to protect clients, and support innovation.” — Scott Morris

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE BECKAGE FIRM NAMED FINALIST FOR TWO PRESTIGIOUS AWARDS FOR AI AND DATA SECURITYThe Beckage Firm is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in two categories at the 2025 InfoTech WNY BETAS Awards, which honor the best and brightest in the Western New York IT community. Each year, the Buffalo Emerging Technology Award Showcase, better known as The BETAS, recognizes individuals and organizations demonstrating leadership, innovation, and excellence in technology.The Beckage Firm has been recognized as a finalist for the AI & Emerging Technology Innovation Excellence Award, which honors organizations that successfully implement innovative tools and strategies to achieve transformational outcomes. The firm has distinguished itself as an early adopter and innovator, integrating artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance legal services and client outcomes.Recent initiatives include the early adoption of AI for legal research, advising clients and other firms on responsible AI integration, and the expansion of its Drone Law and Compliance practice, helping businesses navigate complex regulatory and cybersecurity landscapes. The firm’s growing cryptocurrency fraud recovery practice works with law enforcement and forensic partners to trace stolen digital assets and support victims.The Beckage Firm is also proud to celebrate Scott Morris , Senior Vice President, a finalist for the Security Leader of the Year Award, which recognizes exceptional security leaders who advance organizational resilience and protect critical assets. Scott leads the firm’s Incident Response practice, guiding organizations through complex cyber events while emphasizing client education and human-centered approaches. A recognized mentor, speaker, and community advocate, he helps strengthen cybersecurity awareness and maturity across Western New York.“We are honored to be recognized among so many talented leaders and innovators at this year’s BETAS Awards,” said Scott Morris, Senior Vice President at The Beckage Firm. “These nominations reflect the dedication of our entire team to using technology thoughtfully and creatively to protect clients, and support innovation.”The Beckage Firm’s practice spans data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud and tracing, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about The Beckage Firm, follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.**

