JENNIFER BECKAGE RECOGNIZED IN 2026 BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA® FOR EXPERTISE IN E-DISCOVERY & INFORMATION MANAGEMENT LAW

Recognized again in Best Lawyers in America® 2026, Jennifer Beckage is honored for excellence in E-Discovery & Information Management Law.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E , Founder and Managing Director of The Beckage Firm , has been named once again to The Best Lawyers in America, earning recognition for Electronic Discovery and Information Management Law in the 32nd edition. Jennifer has been recognized in this category each year since 2022, highlighting her reliability and expertise in this field.Jennifer’s inclusion marks another milestone in her celebrated career as one of the country’s leading legal minds at the intersection of technology and law. This year, she was named to Cybersecurity Docket’s Top 50 Data Breach Lawyers in the USA for the eighth consecutive year. She was also Highly Commended for Inspiring Woman in Cyber Insurance at the 2025 Cyber Insurance Awards USA, a finalist for Cyber Risk Person of the Year (Attorney) at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards for the third consecutive year, and included in the Women in Security Forum Power 100, which celebrates influential women shaping the future of cybersecurity.In addition to her legal work, Jennifer is a former tech company founder and public company executive who led technical product development. She has advised global brands, Fortune 100 companies, public figures, and nonprofits on high-stakes matters involving space, AI, blockchain, quantum, and emerging technologies. She holds dual certifications by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (CIPP/US and CIPP/E), completed MIT’s executive program on Artificial Intelligence, and has taught AI, cybersecurity, and privacy to graduate data scientists at the State University of New York.Under Jennifer’s leadership, The Beckage Firm has emerged as a recognized authority in cybersecurity and privacy law. In 2025, the firm was ranked in the Chambers and Partners New York Spotlight Guide for Privacy and Data Security. It has also been a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year at both the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards (3 consecutive years) and Cyber Insurance Awards —winning at the Cyber Insurance Awards in 2024. The firm is also proud to be a NetDiligenceAuthorized Breach Coach©, a designation that reflects its deep experience, thought leadership, and industry trust.The Beckage Firm’s robust service offerings include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about The Beckage Firm follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

