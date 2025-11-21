DIANE MCCLELLAND SELECTED TO BE INDUCTED INTO BOMBSHELL BOSS BABES BY IAOTP

Diane McClelland will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diane McClelland, Co-founder of Girls STEAM. Institute™ was recently selected for induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes for 2026, recognizing her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. Bombshell Boss Babes is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their male-dominated industries. These women thrive on the success of others and empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Diane McClelland has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has impacted her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Diane McClelland will accept this award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, December 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than four decades of industry experience, Ms. McClelland has firmly established herself as a respected leader and expert in her field. A dynamic and results-driven visionary, she serves as the Co-founder and CEO of Girls STEAM Institute™, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young girls ages 13–18 to explore entrepreneurship within the STEAM disciplines—science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics—through immersive technologies and global collaboration.As the organization celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024, Girls STEAM Institute™ is expanding its reach to include young women ages 19–26. This next phase offers mentorship and hands-on guidance in immersive technologies and entrepreneurship, equipping participants with the tools to build wealth, grow their net worth, and succeed as innovative STEAM entrepreneurs.Through a blend of project-based learning and social-emotional development, participants cultivate leadership and business skills essential for the modern workforce. Guided by accomplished women entrepreneurs and STEAM professionals, they gain practical experience in leadership, technology, communication, relationship-building, and strategic business development, key components for success in today’s rapidly evolving STEAM landscape.Prior to founding Girls STEAM Institute™, Ms. McClelland served for over 18 years as the Co-founder, President, and CEO of Astra Society International, doing business as Astra Women's Business Alliance. Before that, she co-founded her first nonprofit organization, the Foundation for Women Business Owners, where she also served as President and CEO. This pioneering initiative focused on empowering women business owners by improving their access to capital, an issue that remains a cornerstone of her mission today.Ms. McClelland's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, strategic planning, program management, business development, leadership, and business strategy. Her career reflects a lifelong commitment to empowering women through entrepreneurship, education, and economic opportunity.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. McClelland studied International Business, Trade and Commerce at Portland State University School of Business. She also received a Dartmouth Executive Education leadership certificate.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McClelland has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Earlier this year, she was awarded IAOTP's Top Co-founder and CEO of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. She will be honored for her induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026. Additionally, she was honored by Marquis Who's Who for her outstanding expertise and contributions to the nonprofit sector.Looking back, Ms. McClelland attributes much of her success to curiosity, empathy, and a positive mindset, which has been instrumental in her leadership roles. Ms. McClelland is working on a new movement to increase the number of women business owners in the global supply chains who will mentor and hire GEN Z & Millennial Women STEAM entrepreneurs steeped in immersive technologies into their supply chains. When not working, she enjoys writing, traveling, and spending time with her family.For more information, please visit: www.girlsteaminstitute.org About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 