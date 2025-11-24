Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Small Molecule Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Be By 2025?

The market size of small molecule drug discovery has observed significant growth in the past few years. The market, which is forecasted to be $62.44 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $67.94 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The factors contributing to this historic growth include drug repurposing efforts, the incorporation of automation in drug discovery, escalated investment in research and development, regulatory backing for drug evolution, and progression in high-throughput screening.

The market size for small molecule drug discovery is forecasted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years as it's predicted to reach ""$104.6 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to the introduction of novel therapeutic targets, patient-oriented drug discovery, drug-device combo products, usage of real-world evidence, integration of pharmacogenomics, and global health issues. Key trends during this forecast period include fragment-oriented drug discovery, the application of artificial intelligence in drug discovery, therapeutics targeting RNA, collaborations and alliances, innovations in drug delivery mechanisms, and the use of organoids and 3D cell culture models.

Download a free sample of the small molecule drug discovery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9834&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Landscape?

The small molecule drug discovery market is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic ailments, defined as diseases that persist for over a year or impair daily activities and necessitate constant medical attention, can be treated with small-molecule drugs. These drugs are used for chronic diseases such as HIV, cancer, infections, heart disease, and kidney disease, providing a cost-effective treatment option for patients. Thus, the growing instances of chronic diseases are set to stimulate the small molecule drug discovery market. The National Institutes of Health (NIH), a US-based research organization specializing in biomedical research, released a report projecting that by 2023, the population of individuals in the United States aged 50 and above suffering from at least one chronic disease will escalate by 99.5%, moving from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million in 2050. Furthermore, the population with multimorbidity is projected to surge by 91.16%, from 7.8304 million in 2020 to 14.968 million in 2050. As a consequence, the increased prevalence of chronic diseases is fueling the expansion of the small molecule drug discovery market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market?

Major players in the Small Molecule Drug Discovery include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• AstraZeneca

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Novartis AG

• 4SC AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry?

Advancements in technology stand as the significant trend gaining traction in the small molecule drug discovery market. Mainstream businesses present in the small molecule drug discovery market are sharpening their focus on devising new products. As an illustration, Dotmatics, an American company known for its digital science platform, introduced its Small Molecule Drug Discovery Solution in January 2023. This uniquely developed solution comes with an integrated scientific R&D platform, consisting of enhanced data management abilities and pre-programmed workflows. Ultimately, it minimizes functional inefficiencies and accelerates the journey of transforming data insights into decisions.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market

The small molecule drug discovery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Small Molecule Drugs, Biologic Drugs

2) By Technology: High Throughput Screening, Pharmacogenomics, Combinatorial Chemistry, Nanotechnology, Others

3) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal, Others

4) By Process Or Phase: Target ID Or Validation, Hit Generation And Selection, Lead Identification, Lead Optimization

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Small Molecule Drugs: Generic Small Molecule Drugs, Novel Small Molecule Drugs

2) By Biologic Drugs: Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Cell And Gene Therapies

View the full small molecule drug discovery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-molecule-drug-discovery-global-market-report

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the pack in the small molecule drug discovery market. Europe, however, is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the coming period, as indicated by the small molecule drug discovery market projections. The report thoroughly covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-drugs-global-market-report

Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-drugs-global-market-report

Gastrointestinal Drug Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drug-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.