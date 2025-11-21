4KIDS Southwest Florida’s ‘Tides of Change’ Benefit Dinner Raises Over $125,000 for Kids and Families in Crisis

Guests Enjoy Tides of Change Program at Worthington Karlene Masse and Elizabeth Eller of 4KIDS and Starfish Sponsor, Sunrise Insurance Group Peter Mutabazi, Keynote Speaker for Tides of Change Event

4KIDS Southwest Florida gathered 150 guests for an inspiring evening with Peter Mutabazi, a foster and adoptive dad, advocate, and founder of Now I Am Known.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4KIDS Southwest Florida ’s “Tides of Change” Benefit Dinner Raises Over $125,000 for Kids and Families in Crisis4KIDS Southwest Florida’s Tides of Change Benefit Dinner, held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Worthington Country Club in Bonita Springs, was a sold-out success, raising more than $125,000 to support children and families in crisis across Southwest Florida.More than 150 guests gathered for an inspiring evening featuring keynote speaker Peter Mutabazi, a foster and adoptive dad, international advocate, and founder of Now I Am Known. Peter shared his remarkable story of resilience, growing up in Uganda, running away from an abusive home at age 10, and later finding purpose in advocating for vulnerable children around the world. His story has been featured on Good Morning America, The TODAY Show, and CBS This Morning, resonating deeply with attendees.The evening also included an exclusive auction that featured experiences such as a private dinner with Peter Mutabazi and a day on a local fishing charter. Guests joined together to celebrate the impact of 4KIDS and to help “turn the tide” for children in need of safe, loving homes.Rick Jacobs, Executive Director of 4KIDS Southwest Florida shared, “Tides of Change was incredible, the room was electric. It was unbelievable to see the growth of our impact over this past year. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room after Peter shared his life story. We are so grateful for the way the community rose up to support our life-changing mission on this special night.”4KIDS extends special thanks to the sponsors who helped make the evening possible, including James Holland Northwestern Mutual & Coastal Fertilizer Supply, Clyde Johnson Contracting & Roofing, Inc., SunLife Homes, and Tamiami Hyundai and Tamiami Ford.Proceeds from Tides of Change will support 4KIDS’ mission to recruit and equip foster families, provide essential support programs, and bring hope and healing to children and families across the region.###About 4KIDSFor over 25 years, 4KIDS has been committed to providing hope, homes, and healing for kids and families in crisis. Guided by the vision of a home for every child, 4KIDS engages the community to recruit, license, and support foster families, while also offering wraparound services such as therapy, mentoring, and prevention programs. Since its founding, 4KIDS has impacted over 30,000 lives and continues to expand across South Florida and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.