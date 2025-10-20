16th Annual South Florida Orphan’s Classic, Presented by Gunther Motor Company, Raises Historic $236,000 for 4KIDS

Golfers Representing Gunther Motor Company 4KIDS President Andrew Holmes and Golf Foursome, 1st Place Winners Golfers Representing Victory Church

Nearly 90 golfers tee off at Coral Ridge Country Club to bring hope to kids and families in crisis

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, October 13, nearly 90 golfers came together at Coral Ridge Country Club for the 16th Annual South Florida Orphan’s Classic (SFOC), raising more than $236,000 in support of 4KIDS, a leading nonprofit dedicated to providing Hope, Homes, and Healing for kids and families in crisis. The event not only met but exceeded its fundraising goal, marking the highest total ever in the history of the SFOC.From the first drive to the final putt, the day was full of purpose, generosity, and shared passion for rallying behind the mission of 4KIDS. Through sponsorships, auction bids, raffle tickets, and gifts from the heart, participants helped ensure that more children can experience the safety and love of a home through exceptional foster care, therapeutic support, and family preservation across South Florida.This year’s tournament was presented by Gunther Motor Company , whose continued partnership has made a lasting difference for local children and families.“The highlight of participating in the 4KIDS Golf Classic was the opportunity to further our shared mission of strengthening families and transforming the lives of children in our community,” said Taylor Healey, Director of Philanthropy at Gunther Motor Company. “Partnering with 4KIDS through this event allows us to make a meaningful impact while connecting with others who are equally passionate about creating lasting change.”In addition to Gunther Motor Company’s leadership as Presenting Sponsor, every foursome that teed off represented a generous sponsor committed to 4KIDS’ mission of providing hope to kids in crisis. From corporate teams to local business partners and longtime supporters, each played a vital role in making the day’s success possible.“It’s amazing to see what God can do when our community comes together with one heart and purpose,” said Andrew Holmes, President of 4KIDS. “The Orphan’s Classic isn’t just a golf tournament—it’s a picture of people using what they have to change lives. Because ofeveryone who showed up, gave, and played, more kids will find safe, loving homes and families will experience hope and healing.”For over 28 years, 4KIDS has been transforming the child welfare landscape across South Florida and beyond, having expanded into 13 Florida counties, impacting thousands of lives each year. Events like the South Florida Orphan’s Classic, powered by compassionate partners and sponsors, play a vital role in sustaining and expanding this life-changing work.To learn more about how to get involved with 4KIDS and take part in an upcoming event, visit 4KIDS.us/Events

