4KIDS Southwest Florida Hosts 'Tides of Change' Benefit Dinner to Support Vulnerable Children and Families

4KIDS’ Tides of Change dinner on Oct. 25 in Bonita Springs features keynote speaker Peter Mutabazi and supports kids in foster care.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4KIDS Southwest Florida invites the community to its annual benefit dinner, Tides of Change, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Worthington Country Club in Bonita Springs. This powerful evening of advocacy and inspiration will highlight how 4KIDS is transforming the foster care landscape across Southwest Florida.This year’s keynote speaker is Peter Mutabazi, a foster and adoptive dad, international advocate, and founder of Now I Am Known. Originally from Uganda, Peter ran away from an abusive home at the age of 10 and lived on the streets for nearly five years. Today, he shares his story around the world, encouraging others to see the hope in every child’s story. Peter has been featured on national platforms such as Good Morning America, The TODAY Show, and CBS This Morning.In addition to Peter’s inspiring message, the evening will feature an exclusive auction with unique experiences, including a day out on a fishing charter boat and a private dinner with Peter Mutabazi himself.“This event reflects what we believe is possible when a community comes together to turn the tide for kids who need safety, healing, and hope,” said Rick Jacobs, Executive Director of 4KIDS Southwest Florida. “We are excited to gather with partners, churches, and friends across the region to fuel life-changing care for children and families.”Event Details:● What: Tides of Change Benefit Dinner● When: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 5:00–8:30 PM● Where: Worthington Country Club · 13550 Worthington Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34135● Tickets: $100 per person (includes plated dinner and program)● Website: 4KIDS.us/SW/TidesOfChangeProceeds from Tides of Change will support 4KIDS’ mission to provide loving foster families, vital support programs, and hope-filled futures for children across Southwest Florida.About 4KIDS:For over 25 years, 4KIDS has been committed to providing hope, homes, and healing for kids and families in crisis. Guided by the vision of a home for every child, 4KIDS engages the community to recruit, license, and support foster families, while also offering wraparound services such as therapy, mentoring, and prevention programs. In 2021, 4KIDS expanded to the Southwest Florida region in an effort to increase the number of foster homes and reduce the number of SWFL kids being placed in shelters or moved far from their community.

