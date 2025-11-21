VADOC, Partner Agencies Hold Memorial Procession for Fallen Corrections Officer Jerem...

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and partner public safety agencies across Virginia organized a memorial procession for fallen Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall on Thursday, November 20.

The procession started shortly after 12 p.m. at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia’s Western District Office in Roanoke. The route continued through Peters Creek Road, Interstate 581 North/US Route 220 North, Interstate 81 South, Interstate 77 South, and Route 58 West to the destination. The route ended at a funeral home in Independence.

“Thank you to the hundreds of people who either participated in this procession, or who came out to line the procession route and pay their respects to Officer Jeremy Hall,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Today’s procession honored Officer Hall’s dedication as a public servant and his commitment to keeping Virginians everywhere safe. Please continue to keep Officer Hall’s family, friends, and our public safety heroes at River North Correctional Center in your hearts and minds at this time.”

Hall, 40, was killed in the line of duty following an attack by an inmate Monday morning at River North.

Memorial service details will be announced by the agency in the coming days.