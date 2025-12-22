VADOC Gives Back Across Virginia This Holiday Season

Agency News

Agency News December 22, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Facilities, probation and parole districts, and units across the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) have given back in many ways this holiday season, demonstrating the commitment by the agency’s corrections team to the communities they serve.

“Each year, I am humbled by the generosity of our corrections team members across the Commonwealth,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The men and women of the Virginia Department of Corrections are deeply committed to protecting and serving the communities in which we live and work. I extend my sincere gratitude for their service to our agency and to the Commonwealth, and I wish them and their families a safe and happy holiday season.”

A breakdown detailing many of the VADOC’s holiday activities for each of the agency’s regions can be found below:

Central Region

District 10, Arlington Probation & Parole (P&P) participated in a holiday-season canned food drive for the Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign (CVC).

Chesterfield Women's Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) sponsored a family, providing gifts.

District 24, Farmville P&P stuffed “fox socks” stockings for the Salvation Army.

The Central Mail Distribution Center team adopted an "angel" from The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

District 29, Fairfax P&P partnered with St. Mary’s Catholic Church to participate in their annual holiday food basket deliveries in support of families in need throughout the community, directly assisting in the distribution of more than $1,000 worth of food pantry items and gift cards to the local community.

District 1, Richmond P&P partnered with VADOC Headquarters to provide “MAC Sacks,” which are holiday gift bags filled with essentials and small surprises.

District 11, Winchester P&P purchased gifts for two children from the Salvation Army Angel Tree at the local mall.

Baskerville Correctional Center staff adopted four "angels," all siblings, from Mecklenburg County Social Services, donating gifts to them.

District 25, Leesburg P&P adopted a local nursing home, delivering gifts directly from the residents’ wish lists.

Coffeewood Correctional Center staff adopted three Senior Angels from Culpeper Human Services' Doris' Senior Angels Program, purchasing wish list items for each Angel hoping to make their holidays a little brighter.

Buckingham Correctional Center staff sponsored angels for the Buckingham County Social Services Office Angel Tree by purchasing wish list items in hopes of spreading holiday cheer.

Beaumont Correctional Center partnered with the Powhatan Christmas Mother to brighten the holiday season by assisting an elderly gentleman in need. Together, they provided him with warm clothing and essential items.

The VADOC’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) hosted a holiday season chili cook-off to benefit a local family in need.

Eastern Region

District 33, Warsaw P&P held its very first holiday shopping event, spearheaded by Chief Jessica Vaughn, in which gifts donated by local community partners were collected to benefit the families and loved ones of more than 25 probationers from District 33 and nearby District 5, Gloucester P&P. Plans are already underway to collaborate with local P&P offices in the next year to expand the scope of this initiative.

District 23, Virginia Beach P&P joined the Salvation Army's Angel Tree for 2025.

Sussex I State Prison sponsored angel trees for the Sussex County Social Services Department.

District 2, Norfolk P&P participated in a holiday toy drive in conjunction with ForKids, a Chesapeake-based nonprofit seeking to promote housing stability and educational outreach in the greater Tidewater area.

The Eastern Region Corrections Officer Recruitment Team sponsored a 7-year-old boy this holiday season, gifting him a new bike, tablet and more.

Brunswick CCAP donated to the Mayor of Lawrenceville’s toy drive.

St. Brides Correctional Center donated holiday gifts to a local elementary school.

Western Region