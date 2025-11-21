Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi attends Second International Conference on Justice in Saudi Arabia, 23 to 24 Nov

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will lead a South African delegation to Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in the Second International Conference on Justice.

The conference, scheduled for 23 to 24 November 2025, will convene judicial experts, specialists, and researchers from around the world to deliberate on the theme “Judicial Quality.”

The gathering aims to foster global partnerships and share experiences in the field of judicial quality, enhance human resource efficiency and capacity building within the justice sector, and address challenges affecting judicial systems while exploring effective and sustainable solutions.

Minister Kubayi’s participation underscores South Africa’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the quality of its justice system, building meaningful global partnerships, and contributing to international dialogue on improving justice for all.

