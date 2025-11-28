Minister Siviwe Gwarube takes Bana Pele ECD registration drive to Soweto, 28 Nov

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will on Friday, 28 November 2025, take the Bana Pele ECD Mass Registration Drive to the Asha Margaret Ballinger ECD Centre in Naledi, Soweto.

The Mass Registration Drive continues a national drive to ensure wider access to quality Early Learning Programmes (ELPs) for children in all communities across the country.

Members of the Media are invited to attend the Bana Pele ECD Mass Registration Drive and will be afforded interview opportunities as follows:

Date: Friday 28 November 2025

Venue: Asha Margaret Ballinger ECD Centre, Naledi, Soweto

Time: 08h00

Media enquiries:

Media Relations Specialist: Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

#GovZAUpdates