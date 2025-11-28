Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,500 in the last 365 days.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube takes Bana Pele ECD registration drive to Soweto, 28 Nov

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will on Friday, 28 November 2025, take the Bana Pele ECD Mass Registration Drive to the Asha Margaret Ballinger ECD Centre in Naledi, Soweto.

The Mass Registration Drive continues a national drive to ensure wider access to quality Early Learning Programmes (ELPs) for children in all communities across the country.

Members of the Media are invited to attend the Bana Pele ECD Mass Registration Drive and will be afforded interview opportunities as follows:

Date:    Friday 28 November 2025
Venue: Asha Margaret Ballinger ECD Centre, Naledi, Soweto
Time:    08h00

Media enquiries:

Media Relations Specialist: Terence Khala 
Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa 
Cell: 066 302 1533

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Siviwe Gwarube takes Bana Pele ECD registration drive to Soweto, 28 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more