Special Investigating Unit welcomes arrest of Tembisa hospital employee for corruption

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the arrest of Mr Zacharia Tshisele, an employee at Tembisa Hospital, for alleged corruption. This arrest follows an extensive SIU investigation into procurement irregularities at the hospital.

During the investigation, the SIU uncovered evidence that Mr Tshisele received unlawful gratification from various service providers at Tembisa Hospital between 01 January 2020 and 01 September 2023. In April 2025, the SIU referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for criminal prosecution and asset recovery.

In November 2025, Mr Tshisele paid R13 530 904.27 to the SIU, representing a portion of his ill-got gains. The SIU’s civil investigation to recover all proceeds of corruption from Mr Tshisele remains ongoing.

As reported in our interim report, the SIU has found that the total value of corrupt payments linked to officials and employees of the Gauteng Department of Health (GDOH) and Tembisa Hospital amounts to R122,228,000.00. The SIU has identified at least 15 current and former officials involved in activities such as corruption, money laundering, collusion, and bid rigging in connection with improperly appointed service providers at Tembisa Hospital. These individuals abused their positions throughout the procurement process to benefit these providers and enrich themselves.

The number of identified officials is expected to increase as the investigation continues. The officials range from entry-level clerks to management-level staff. To date, the SIU has prepared 116 disciplinary referrals against 13 officials. Of these, 108 referrals were delivered to the GDOH concerning maladministration and the irregular appointment of service providers at Tembisa.

The SIU reaffirms its commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability in public institutions.

The SIU is directed by Proclamation No. 136 of 2023 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Gauteng Department of Health and the Tembisa Hospital. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU has also referred any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation in order, inter alia, to recover any losses suffered by the State.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Kaizer Kganyago

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates