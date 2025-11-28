MEC Matome Chiloane attends funeral service of Inxiweni Primary School Principal, 29 Nov
Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, will on Saturday, 29 November 2025, attend funeral service of Inxiweni Primary School Principal Ruth Nozibele Tabu in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
The School Principal and an administrative staff member Ms Nobantu Njomboni were fatally shot inside the school’s administration block on 18 November 2025.
NB: Funeral Service of Ms Njomboni will only be held on 6 December 2025, Mount Ayliff, Eastern Cape.
Members of the media may attend the Funeral Service as follows:
Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025
Time: 09:00 AM
Venue: Oasis of Life Family Church, 71172 Sinaba Street, Daveyton, Benoni
For more information, contact:
Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona
Cell: 072 574 3860
Spokesperson for Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, Xolani Mkhwemte
Cell: 084 513 9285
