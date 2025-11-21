Homeland Security Task Force Operation Results in the Arrest of More than 150 Illegal Aliens at Tren de Aragua Nightclub in San Antonio

Law enforcement seized cocaine, three firearms, and approximately $35,000 in cash

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the success of a massive operation in San Antonio, Texas, conducted by the Homeland Security Task Force, co-led by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This operation involved 14 state, local, and federal agencies resulting in the arrest of more than 150 illegal aliens including 27 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members. Law enforcement also seized cocaine, three firearms, and approximately $35,000 in cash.

On November 16, 2025, ICE along with federal and state law enforcement partners executed a search warrant at an after-hours illicit nightclub known to be frequented by members of Tren de Aragua (TdA). Arrests during this operation included 27 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members, two suspects currently under HSI investigation for human smuggling and money laundering, and one subject under U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation for cocaine trafficking.

“Thanks to the brave work of DHS law enforcement and our federal partners, 150 illegal aliens including 27 suspected Tren de Argua gang members are off our streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Law enforcement officers also seized weapons, drugs, and $35,000 during this operation targeting an underground nightclub. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is dismantling criminal gangs and stopping dangerous drugs from pouring into American neighborhoods.”

Some of the worst of the worst illegal aliens arrests include:

Jeison Javier Perez, a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member from Venezuela who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration and convicted of larceny.

Yoibert Geraldo Caldera Pulido, a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member from Venezuela. His criminal history includes an arrest for theft.

Brayann Ibraynn Morales-Rodriguez, a previously removed criminal illegal alien and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member from Venezuela who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration and arrested for illegal entry.

Willy Yoel Arteaga-Tabares, a suspected Tren de Argua gang member from Venezuela who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration on or about January 7, 2025.

Roiberth Jesus Campos Duran, a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member from Venezuela who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration on June 7, 2023.

Yormary Paola Aguilar Fuentes, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration and convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a weapon.

Marcelo Gomez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and previously removed THREE TIMES during the Trump administration, convicted of smuggling aliens.

# # #