BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAGTHAi Becomes Official Sponsor of SEA Games 2025, Promoting Tourism and Economic Growth in Line with “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025”The 33rd SEA Games 2025 marks a grand return for Thailand, which will host the regional sporting event from December 9–20, 2025. This event presents a valuable opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate its sporting excellence while strengthening the nation’s economy and tourism by welcoming international athletes, officials, and fans from across ASEAN.To support this significant event, TAGTHAi, Thailand’s national tourism platform, has joined as an official sponsor of the SEA Games 2025. The sponsorship aims to encourage sports fans throughout ASEAN to travel to Thailand , cheer for their national teams, and explore Thailand’s attractions , turning each visit into a meaningful journey.Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TAGTHAi), stated that the SEA Games 2025 in Thailand present an important opportunity to engage and support this national event. This sponsorship represents a significant milestone for TAGTHAi and emphasizes the company’s belief that sports play a vital role in driving economic growth and promoting tourism. Also, it aligns with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s strategy to promote sports tourism and create sustainable value for the nation.“This sponsorship goes beyond marketing, but it represents our commitment to Thailand’s long-term economic development. When tourists visit Thailand, their spending benefits multiple business sectors, including hotels, restaurants, transportation services, and local enterprises.” Mrs. Kuvantrarai added “We aim to create long-term value for both the economy and society while strengthening Thailand’s image as a leading tourism destination in the region. At the same time, we empower local businesses to connect with ASEAN tourists through user-friendly technology that meets the needs of tourists and supports Thailand’s vision to become ASEAN’s tourism hub”During the SEA Games period, TAGTHAi offers fans, supporters, and tourists a 15% discount on selected tickets for attractions, activities, and city passes, providing a convenient way to explore multiple destinations with a single pass.“Both TAGTHAi Passes and Tickets & Tours are designed for modern tourists who value flexibility. Visitors can purchase tickets in advance at special prices, customize their own itineraries, and book additional activities through TAGTHAi app without waiting in queues. This helps tourists plan their trips more efficiently while enjoying a travel experience through our wide range of services" CEO said.This 15% promotional discount is available from November 1, 2025 - January 31, 2026, allowing both Thai and international tourists to explore Thailand’s attractions during the competition and festive period. Visitors can access this offer by using the code ‘TTSEAGAME15’ when purchasing selected tickets through Tickets & Tours feature or the TAGTHAi City Pass to visit famous destinations such as Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Ayutthaya, and Samut Songkhram.

