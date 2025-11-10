TAGTHAi Recognized in the Winner’s Circle at the ASEAN Business Awards 2025

Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, CEO of TAGTHAi (second from right) TAGTHAi Easy Pay TAGTHAi - Thailand’s National Tourism Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAGTHAi, Thailand’s national tourism platform, stands alongside Genting Malaysia Berhad (Malaysia) and Vietjet Air (Vietnam) in the winners’ circle of the ASEAN Business Awards 2025, hosted by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC). The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding innovation and effective use of technology to drive positive economic impact across the ASEAN region.Over the past 6 years, TAGTHAi has connected tourists with local entrepreneurs through a secure, user-friendly, and transparent digital platform. Under the concept of “All-in-One Thailand Travel App,” TAGTHAi uses technology to make traveling in Thailand easier and more enjoyable, offering access to attractions, restaurants, cultural experiences, fun activities, and other tourism servicesMrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. (TAGTHAi), stated that the award not only highlights TAGTHAi’s potential as a Thailand’s national tourism platform recognized on the ASEAN stage, but also reflects strong collaboration among the government, private, and community sectors. These official partnerships connect people, culture, and the economy, while creating positive transformation in Thailand’s tourism industry.“TAGTHAi has been working with local entrepreneurs across several provinces to strengthen the grassroots economy and generate income for communities,” said Mrs. Kuvantrarai “By developing technology that connects local businesses with international tourists, we enhance travel experiences in the digital era and ensure they meet global standards. Also, we provide valuable insights into tourist behavior, helping small entrepreneurs plan their business strategies more effectively.”The CEO added that receiving the award represents a significant milestone in gaining ASEAN recognition and reaffirms that TAGTHAi’s vision is moving in the right direction. “This achievement inspires our team to continue driving sustainable growth in Thailand's tourism industry for the benefit of all”Currently, TAGTHAi, as a social enterprise, offers a variety of innovative features designed to enhance the experience of international tourists. These include TAGTHAi Easy Pay , an e-wallet system that allows tourists to make seamless payments via QR PromptPay; TAGTHAi Design My Trip , a Generative AI-powered tool for personalized travel planning; as well as online tax refund services and an emergency hotline for tourists.For tourists interested in exploring Thailand, visit www.tagthai.com for more details or download TAGTHAi App, available on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

