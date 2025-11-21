CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Plano, TX

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is enhancing its presence to provide in-home pet euthanasia services in Plano, TX , by adding a new licensed veterinarian. The company provides the service through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best option for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Victoria Falen will serve Plano, TX, while Dr. Kara Riano, who is based in Aubrey, TX, serves the nearby communities for a wider service coverage area.“It is my wish that every family in Plano become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I decided to offer IHE as a means to help my surrounding community during a difficult time in their lives. I think everyone should have the opportunity to have their pet pass in their own home on their own terms if that's what they would like to do. Codapet offers a community of like-minded providers that work together to ensure that we reach the most people as possible," says Dr. Victoria Falen.Dr. Falen brings a warm, relationship-centered approach to veterinary medicine—shaped by her upbringing in a small Western Oklahoma town where community, family, and genuine connection were central to daily life. She earned her undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University in 2013 before completing her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at St. George’s University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2022.Animals have always played an important role in Dr. Falen’s life, especially the dogs and horses she grew up with. Years spent barrel racing strengthened not only her love for horses, but also her understanding of trust, patience, and the deep bonds we share with the animals in our care. Becoming a veterinarian felt like a natural calling—one that allowed her to care for the pets she loves while supporting the people who cherish them.Throughout her career, Dr. Falen has been driven by a desire to keep learning, adapting, and offering the best care possible. But among every aspect of veterinary work, she has found in-home euthanasia to be one of the most meaningful. Providing families with a peaceful, compassionate way to say goodbye in the comfort of their home has become a profound part of her professional mission. She considers it a privilege to help pets transition gently and respectfully, surrounded by the people and places they love most.Dedicated, grounded, and guided by heart, Dr. Falen is committed to supporting both pets and the families who love them through life’s most tender moments.Dr. Falen serves Plano, Garland, McKinney, Frisco, Denton, Mesquite, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $400 in Plano. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

