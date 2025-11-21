Mavrix Announces Console Launch Date and is Available to Wishlist Now on PlayStation and Xbox

Gameplay screenshot of MAVRIX featuring a Superseat Sky trick

The critically acclaimed open-world mountain biking game MAVRIX is gearing up to launch on PlayStation 5 (Early Access) and Xbox Series X | S (Game Preview)

LEAMINGTON SPA, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trails are about to open to more riders than ever. The critically acclaimed open-world mountain biking game MAVRIX is gearing up to launch on PlayStation 5 (Early Access) and Xbox Series X | S (Game Preview) on Thursday, January 22nd at 6pm GMT. Players can wishlist now Following its successful debut on PC, and having already amassed an impressive community following, MAVRIX is now bringing the full mountain biking experience to console riders for the first time. Players will be able to download the game digitally via the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, unlocking access to an expansive world of downhill racing, freeride exploration, and creative slopestyle progression.MAVRIX will be available digitally for £30 GBP, with full language support in English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.Both the PlayStation and Xbox versions will feature all the incredible content released so far on PC–including the MAVRIX Cup, a celebration of the game’s most competitive riders–as well as brand new Slopestyle content and all-new tricks exclusive to this launch.Beyond the new launch content, console players can look forward to exploring MAVRIX’s expansive 100km² open world, filled with diverse terrains and challenges. The game features intense multiplayer modes and global leaderboards offering real-world prizes, alongside a deep career mode with a dynamic sponsorship system that mirrors a pro rider’s journey. With authentic physics, dual-stick controls, independent suspension, and precise braking, MAVRIX delivers the most realistic mountain biking experience yet – complete with real-world brands well known to fans of the sport.Riders joining the Early Access journey will shape the legacy of MAVRIX, with feedback taken onboard by Matt Jones and the developers at Third Kind Games to put the future of the game in the hands of its growing community of riders.Designed and developed by professional mountain biker Matt Jones, MAVRIX continues to redefine what an authentic, athlete-led mountain biking game can be. Matt’s hands-on involvement ensures the experience captures the sport’s heart and precision, from the smallest tweak in bike physics to the biggest drops in course design.“Bringing MAVRIX to console is a dream come true,” says Matt Jones, professional mountain biker, Red Bull athlete, and creator of MAVRIX. “We’ve built something that truly feels like the freedom and creativity of real riding, and now it’s amazing to open that up to a whole new group of players. I can’t wait to see what the PlayStation and Xbox communities create.”Players will be able to dive in from day one, explore MAVRIX’s massive open world, master new tricks, and take part in events that push their riding to the limit.MAVRIX is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Epic GamesStore. The game will launch digitally for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S on January 22nd, 2026 at 6pm GMT.Wishlist now.About MAVRIXMavrix is the ultimate open-world extreme sports mountain biking game, created by Red Bull Professional Athlete Matt Jones. The game launched into Early Access on Steam in July 2025 and is making its console debut in January 2026. Mavrix was created from the ground upwards by Matt Jones in partnership with the seasoned development team at Third Kind Games.About Matt JonesMatt is renowned on the world stage of mountain biking having won numerous top level slopestyle MTB events as well as competing in the Red Bull Hardline series of elite downhill races. Matt became a Red Bull athlete in 2014 and continues to represent them as their UK freeride athlete. Matt is the co-founder of Helfare, a global mountain bike and lifestyle apparel brand. In 2017 he started his YouTube career which has climbed into the top 3 most followed and most influential athlete-led MTB channels. Matt has been a winner of the World Mountain Bike Awards.About Cascade InteractiveCascade publishes authentic, athlete-led, extreme sports video games. Cascade brings together the world’s best extreme sports athletes, brands, and events, with the best game development talent, to produce genre-defining experiences for a mass market community of players.About Third Kind GamesThird Kind Games – a Virtuos Studio – is a world-class co-development games studio in the heart of the UK that works with some of the biggest names in the industry. The studio has experience with huge titles, including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and Hearthstone. Third Kind Games was founded in 2016 by a team of nine former Activision veterans and became a Virtuos Studio in 2024. Today, there are over 100 developers working at Third Kind.For media inquiries, please contact:

