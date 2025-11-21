The ‘Made in Türkiye 2025’ Festival Launches: Discover Over 500 Turkish Games on Steam

Made in Türkiye 2025

The “Made in Türkiye 2025” festival has launched on Steam as a special event to celebrate and promote Turkish-made games.

WARSAW, POLAND, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “Made in Türkiye 2025” festival has launched on Steam as a special event to celebrate and promote Turkish-made games. More than 500 titles are featured, with discounts, new demos, and live streams from selected developers. The event runs from November 17 to December 1 and includes participation from over 150 Turkish game studios.The festival is organized by Ultimate Games S.A., a Poland-based PC and console game developer and publisher, in collaboration with many creators from Türkiye.Celebrating Turkish Game DevelopmentThe “Made in Türkiye 2025” festival is dedicated to showcasing games developed by Turkish creators. This year features a record lineup of over 500 titles from more than 150 studios.The selection includes both major and independent productions across a wide range of genres, including action, strategy, building, platformers, survival, horror, puzzle, adventure, and story-driven games.As part of the celebration of Turkish game development, many developers have also prepared new playable demos and exclusive materials for the event.Gaming on the Bosphorus Is Stronger Than EverAccording to the “Türkiye Game Market Report 2024,” published by the marketing agency Gaming in Turkey | MENA | EU, the number of players in Türkiye has surpassed 48 million. While mobile gaming remains the largest segment, 21 million players play on PC and another 11 million on consoles.The number of gamers in Türkiye is expected to continue rising in the coming years, with the PC and console markets predicted to gain even more importance.The Turkish gaming market is among the fastest-growing globally. In 2024, its value reached approximately $810 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of more than 30%. Forecasts suggest continued expansion in the sector.--###Media Contactmit25@ultimate-games.trinfo@ultimate-games.com

