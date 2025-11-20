Terrorbytes Leaves Early Access

Shared energy, shared panic, shared mistakes. Also, now in 14 languages so even more people can yell at each other.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Treetop is unleashing Terrorbytes 1.0, the co-op survival game that finally answers the question: “What if friendship was a limited resource and Kevin spent it all sprinting in circles?”Terrorbytes is a fast, chaotic 4-player co-op game where everyone shares one energy bar, and at least one person spends it irresponsibly. Explore corrupted arcade worlds, get hunted by monsters, and navigate small puzzles that would be easy if your team communicated like adults — but they won’t.“We started making a nice game about teamwork,” says director John Warner. “But as it turns out, the real magic happens when someone panics, drains the team energy, and gets yelled at by their friends. Perhaps we made this game because we are incapable of love. I’ve got a lot to think about.”After a year in Early Access, the game is refined, fast, loaded with content, and extremely good at causing mild friend-group turbulence. The 1.0 update brings a full narrative with an endgame, as well as localization across 14 languages, enabling people around the world to argue about who wasted the goddamn flashlight.1.0 includes:• Shared energy mechanics: one bar to drain by everyone• 5 big maps, 8 environments, infinite blame• Multiple monsters whose only goal is to punish poor communication• Items and upgrades (because sometimes you do deserve to survive)• Now playable in 14 languages, including “panicked screaming”Terrorbytes is available now on Steam, with a new launch trailer, revealing how quickly a squad of confident adults can turn into four toddlers. Go gather your friends and ruin those relationships properly.About TreetopTreetop is a three-person studio in Vancouver made of John Warner, Trevor Da Silva, and Gregory Brown — the same trio behind The Last Hero of Nostalgaia. John’s a 20-year industry veteran, Trevor’s spent 12 years making games of every shape and size, and Greg is an unfairly talented artist whose career is basically cheating at this point. Together, they make weird, heartfelt, mildly dangerous co-op experiences.

