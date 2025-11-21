Ledlenser Announces 2025 Black Friday Pricing Updates Across Lighting Range

Ledlenser announces its 2025 Black Friday pricing updates, outlining reduced rates across selected torches, headlamps, lanterns, and work lights.

We’re excited to make our cutting-edge lighting equipment more accessible. This is our widest range of Black Friday deals ever” — Ledlenser Spokesperson

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ledlenser , a global leader in high-performance portable lighting, today announced its Black Friday 2025 promotions, which will offer up to 65% off select torches, headlamps, lanterns, and accessories. This Black Friday event marks the company’s most significant discount offering of the year, covering a wide range of products for outdoor enthusiasts, professionals, and everyday users. The promotion kicks off the week of November 17, 2025, with additional deals rolling out on November 24 and continuing through Cyber Monday (December 1, 2025) via the official Ledlenser website.For more than two decades, Ledlenser has developed innovative LED lighting technologies - including its patented Advanced Focus System for adjustable beams - to deliver precise illumination, long battery life, and durable performance. The 2025 Black Friday lineup reflects this legacy of innovation, spanning from compact everyday carry lights to powerful 4,500-lumen models engineered for demanding conditions.“We’re excited to make our cutting-edge lighting equipment more accessible. This is our widest range of Black Friday deals ever,” said a Ledlenser spokesperson. “Whether you’re gearing up for winter outdoor adventures or need reliable work lights, this is an opportunity to get our latest technology at a great value.”Key Black Friday 2025 DealsSeveral of Ledlenser’s most popular models are featured in the sale, offering substantial savings without compromising on performance:SEO7R Rechargeable Head Torch - 50% off (now £44.97, was £89.95). A lightweight 220-lumen headlamp with automatic brightness adjustment (Optisense) and red LED for night vision.P7R Signature Torch - 35% off (now £122.17, was £187.95). A 2,000-lumen, IP68-rated flashlight featuring customizable modes and Ledlenser’s advanced focusing optics.P18R Signature Torch - 35% off (now £214.47, was £329.95). Ledlenser’s flagship 4,500-lumen flashlight, with X-Lens Technology for a 720-meter beam range and robust aluminium construction.HF8R Signature Headlamp - 30% off (now £125.97, was £179.95). A high-intensity headlamp (up to 2,000 lumens) with Adaptive Light Beam technology and selectable red/green/blue front lights.HF6R Signature Headlamp - 35% off (now £61.72, was £94.95). A compact 1,000-lumen headlamp designed for running, climbing, and other fast-paced outdoor activities.In addition to these hero products, the Black Friday promotion extends across multiple special editions and series. Limited-edition models like the P7R SE and H8R Special Edition are 30% off, providing new looks to two of Ledlenser’s popular torches and headlamps. The retro-styled Classic Series sees 40% off on rechargeable models such as the C7R Classic (1,000 lumens) and C5R Classic (420 lumens), as well as on battery-powered versions like the C7 Classic and the pocket-sized C3R Classic. For outdoor adventurers, the MT Series torches (including the MT10 and MT14) are marked down 30–35%, combining long runtimes and USB rechargeability.Professional users and tradespeople will also find significant deals. The rugged Work Series lights, built for heavy-duty use, are discounted by 30% - for example, the 4,500-lumen P18R Work torch (now £230.97, was £329.95) - while the versatile “Worker’s Friend” 4-in-1 inspection lamp (with interchangeable flood, spot, gooseneck, and inspection attachments) is 25% off. High-output AF/AT Series floodlights for job sites (models AF4R, AF8R, AF12R, AF12C, AT10C) are 30% off, with some units delivering up to 8,000 lumens and IP67 water/dust protection for harsh conditions.Other notable offers include 30% off the ML4 and ML6 Warm Light camping lanterns (which provide warm-tone illumination with dimming and red-light modes, including the app-enabled ML6 Connect WL), and 25% off the NEO series running headlamps (NEO1R, NEO3, NEO5R, NEO9R) designed for fitness and high visibility. The core outdoor headlamp range (HF4R, HF6R, HF8R Core models) is reduced by 25–35%, featuring integrated rechargeable batteries and IP67-rated durability. To keep gear powered, Ledlenser’s Flex series power banks (which double as chargers for the brand’s Li-ion batteries) are on sale at 25–30% off. Even safety accessories like the compact CU2R red warning light receive a 30% discount (now £14.53, was £20.75), rounding out a comprehensive selection of deals for the season.About LedlenserLedlenser is one of the world market leaders for portable light. The company has made a name for itself as a true LED pioneer and LED torch manufacturer since 2000. Head Torches and torches as well as lanterns and work lights are part of the light specialist’s portfolio. German engineering and design, a seven-year warranty upon registration and a variety of revolutionary technologies make the award winning Ledlenser products powerful companions – and indispensable in everyday life, for sport or at work.For full specifications and purchasing details, visit ledlenser.co.uk.

