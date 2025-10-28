Ledlenser & JSP redefine safety for Helmet and Headtorch

Ledlenser & JSP prove full PPE compatibility - tested, trusted, and ready for the toughest sites.

Our sole focus for our industrial users is safety. By working alongside JSP, we’ve been able to verify that our headtorches integrate with helmets without introducing additional risk.” — Richard Fuller, Head of Sales

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Ledlenser , we recognise that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is more crucial than ever - not only that it is worn consistently, but that it works seamlessly with other essential products on site. Research shows that nearly 80% of headtorch users wear them in conjunction with a helmet. As a global leader in portable lighting solutions, we have partnered with JSP, the industry leader in industrial head protection, to ensure that our products meet the highest standards of compatibility and safety when used together.With a shared customer base spanning industries such as rail, utilities, and highways, both JSP and Ledlenser understand the challenges faced by those working in some of the harshest and most hazardous environments. From underground confined to nighttime motorway maintenance under heavy traffic, industrial users depend on their PPE to deliver consistent, high-performance protection in every situation. For this reason, we sought independent validation that Ledlenser headtorches would not compromise helmet integrity, performance or compliance.To achieve this, selected Ledlenser headtorches were put through rigorous testing at JSP’s world class UK-based, independently accredited testing facility. They were subjected to both EN12492 helmet impact tests - one of the most stringent performance standards in Europe - and the ANSI Type II tests from the United States. These tests simulate some of the most credible and demanding impact scenarios and were intended to validate that JSP helmets will maintain their protective function even when a headtorch is attached. We are proud to confirm that all tested Ledlenser headtorches met or exceeded both sets of requirements.Richard Fuller, Head of Sales says “Our sole focus for our industrial users is safety. By working alongside JSP, we’ve been able to verify that our headtorches integrate with helmets without introducing additional risk. Workers can have complete confidence that when using a Ledlenser headtorch with a JSP helmet, they are protected by two leading safety solutions working in harmony.”This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both companies to protect those working in high-risk environments from multiple hazards. JSP helmets are trusted worldwide for their impact resistance and innovation in safety, while Ledlenser continues to pioneer in lighting performance and durability. Together, we ensure that workers are equipped not only with the best-performing headtorches, but also the peace of mind that their PPE will stand up to even the toughest conditions.By setting this benchmark for PPE integration, compatibility and interoperability, Ledlenser and JSP reaffirm their leadership in their respective fields, ensuring that safety never comes second to performance.About LedlenserLedlenser is one of the world market leaders for portable light. The company has made a name for itself as a true LED pioneer and LED torch manufacturer since 2000. Head Torches and torches as well as lanterns and work lights are part of the light specialist’s portfolio. German engineering and design, a seven-year warranty upon registration and a variety of revolutionary technologies make the award winning Ledlenser products powerful companions – and indispensable in everyday life, for sport or at work.More information on Ledlenser: www.ledlenser.co.uk Media ContactCommercecentric - PR TeamEmail: arjunkrishnan@commercecentric.comWebsite: https://www.commercecentric.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.