The Regenerative Secret of Deer Velvet: Bio Velvet Redefines Natural Skin Recovery

ENGLAND, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A breakthrough in natural skin recovery has arrived in the UK. Bio Velvet , a doctor-developed cream powered by deer antler velvet extract - nature’s only renewable source of collagen - is transforming the treatment of damaged and irritated skin. Science-backed, steroid-free, and safe for all ages, Bio Velvet helps skin recover from conditions including eczema, psoriasis, acne, and dermatitis, offering results where other creams fall short.Developed by Dr. Doron Zur - a veterinarian and scientist who discovered deer antler velvet’s regenerative powers in New Zealand two decades ago - Bio Velvet combines sustainably harvested deer antler velvet extract with proven botanicals like aloe vera and tea tree oil. The result is a first-of-its-kind natural skin recovery cream.What Makes Bio Velvet Unique:- Contains deer antler velvet extract; nature’s only renewable source of collagen- Over 400 active compounds that trigger skin repair and regeneration- Steroid-free and antibiotic-free - gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin and safe for all ages- Supports recovery for eczema, psoriasis, acne, burns, and scars- Created by nature, supported by scienceNOTE: Bio Velvet’s formulation is FDA approved; clinical testing and regulatory approvals may vary by region.From a clinical perspective, Bio Velvet works on multiple levels to repair and protect damaged skin. Deer antler velvet extract supplies natural growth factors and amino acids that boost circulation and trigger repair, while a blend of botanicals - including aloe vera and tea tree oil - soothes inflammation and shields against infection. This dual action of regeneration and protection makes Bio Velvet effective across a wide range of skin concerns. In fact, users have reported visible improvement in conditions such as eczema, burns, and psoriasis within days, with dramatic before-and-after results seen across patients aged six months to seventy.“Deer velvet is nature’s most powerful regenerative tissue - it grows back every year. Harnessing that renewal in skincare is transformative,” says Dr. Doron Zur, founder of Bio Velvet. “Our goal is simple: to help skin recover naturally, safely, and effectively.”Bio Velvet is slated to officially launch in the UK during the week of 15 October 2025. The product will be available in a 50 ml jar through the official website and select pharmacies and retailers nationwide. Combining nature’s healing power with rigorous scientific development, Bio Velvet aims to become a staple in British households - the go-to cream for “every skin emergency” and daily skincare woes alike.Editors, dermatology specialists, and health journalists are invited to experience Bio Velvet first-hand. Sample requests and review opportunities are available via the press contact below.About Bio VelvetBio Velvet is a revolutionary skincare brand founded by Dr. Doron Zur, a veterinarian and scientist dedicated to integrating natural recovery with rigorous science. The flagship Bio Velvet cream features a unique formulation that combines New Zealand deer antler velvet extract with botanical ingredients to provide fast, effective relief for a broad array of skin conditions. Completely free of steroids and compliant with UK cosmetic standards, Bio Velvet reflects a commitment to safe, innovative skincare for all ages. Dr. Zur’s two decades of research into deer antlers’ regenerative properties have culminated in this one-of-a-kind product - a true fusion of “created by nature, supported by science.”Media Contact:For Review Samples, Please Contact -Commercecentric - PR TeamEmail: arjunkrishnan@commercecentric.comEmail: mark.kelly@commercecenrtic.comWebsite: https://www.commercecentric.com/ Website: https://biovelvet.co.uk/

