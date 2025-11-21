MemeCon Meetup: The Nexus of Culture, Creators, and Web3 Humor

A community-oriented jam that celebrates memes as the authentic language that drives the decentralized internet

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powered by the VAP Group and hosted by MemeCon , the MemeCon Meetup is the official side-event of Global Blockchain Show, which recognizes the power of memes as the true driving force behind the decentralized internet. Set for December 10, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, this event will focus on individuals looking to create the next viral wave.One of the key highlights of this event is the panel discussion on “Meme Monetization in 2026: NFTs, Tokens, and Beyond”, followed by an open mic session where creators get to share their stories, which could help individuals co-create the next meme hit that takes the internet by storm.From chaotic brilliance to memes filled with punchlines, MemeCon is an event that every creator must not miss out on. This form of media has played an important role in helping promote decentralization and Web3-powered economies, because they’re a significant driver of community engagement. MemeCon Meetup additionally helps solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader, connecting the regional networks with a wider and larger global ecosystem.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Memes powering blockchain and decentralization in a Web3 economy.Register Here: Via the Luma( https://luma.com/MemeConMeetupAbuDhabi ) event pageSecure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re a creator looking to drive community engagement in your next big project, or you’re looking to create the next viral meme wave, then MemeCon Meetup is where you need to be. Secure your spot at the event by completing your registration at https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ now.VAP Group is a global leader in organizing events and building communities in the AI, Blockchain, Web3, and Gaming sectors. With over 12 years of experience and a global footprint (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong), the organization is committed to transforming the global landscape and promoting development in the aforementioned domains.

