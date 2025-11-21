Gamers Unchained: Connecting the Future of Decentralized Play

Casual networking and community vibes for Web3 gamers, builders, and innovators looking to grow and develop the next wave of gaming

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powered by the VAP Group Gamers Unchained is a flagship event that pushes the boundaries of Web3 and decentralization, ushering in the next generation of gaming. Set for December 11, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, Gamers Unchained will carry forward the discussions that take place at the Global Games Show, pushing forward advancement in gaming as we progress towards 2026.Although the tone of the event is somewhat casual, it will still see industry leaders discuss “Unchaining Gaming: Decentralization and Player Empowerment,” followed by an open mic session, where gamers and attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences in a closely-knit environment of like-minded individuals.This event will serve as a platform for gamers, creators, developers and studios to share their success stories and scout for investment opportunities ahead of 2026. With Abu Dhabi’s game-changing infrastructure supporting this event, it serves as a wonderful catalyst to help studios and developers grow into the next viral wave heading into 2026 and beyond.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Blockchain and Web3 in On-chain gaming.Expected scale:Secure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalgamesshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re a creator or a gamer, or a developer looking to secure funding opportunities, then Gamers Unchained is an event that should be on your list. From networking with like-minded individuals to learning about the future of gaming, this event has it all. Secure your spot by registering at https://www.globalgamesshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ VAP Group is an organization that is dedicated to growing and developing AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems across different regions all over the world. With over 12 years of experience in fostering conversations in the aforementioned domains, the organization has a global footprint with an impactful presence across multiple countries (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong). VAP Group is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global ecosystems.

