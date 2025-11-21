EmpowHER in AI: Championing Women Who Shape Tomorrow’s Tech

Celebrating the dynamic voices and inclusive leadership of female trailblazers making a difference

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VAP Group presents to you EmpowHER in AI , an industry-leading event that brings together innovators and AI enthusiasts under one roof. Scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 8 as a part of the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week , EmpowHER in AI will celebrate the female voices that are driving impact in the continuously evolving world of artificial intelligence.The event will feature a panel of speakers discussing “Women Leaders Building the Future of AI and Tech.” A fireside chat discussing “Inspiring Journeys in AI” will also be hosted at the event. This event is a major global gathering of talent and will provide valuable insights into how AI has grown over the years and how it is set to impact the future.EmpowHER in AI presents a wonderful opportunity for women leaders and AI innovators to network and share their stories with a global audience. There’s also an open mic session where attendees will have a platform to discuss their journeys with the audience. With Abu Dhabi aiming to solidify its position as an AI and tech powerhouse, especially in the MENA region, this event will promote the strong technological ecosystem that the region has to offer to budding entrepreneurs and thought leaders.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Women in AIExpected scale:Secure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re a budding AI entrepreneur and are looking to shape the future of the technology heading into 2026, register now at https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ or contact muktagavale@vapgroup.com (Email) or @GauravVAP (Telegram) for media accreditation, sponsorship opportunities or speaker applications.VAP Group is a global events and community-building organization dedicated to promoting the growth and development of AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems. With over 12 years of experience, and a portfolio spanning multiple countries (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong), the organization is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global ecosystems.

