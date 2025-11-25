Partnier Launches Stream Alerts to Give Game Publishers Real-Time Visibility into Creator Livestreams

Gmail screenshot of a Stream Alert email from Keymailer showing creators starting a live stream for a campaign title. Partnier’s Stream Alerts is currently on email with upcoming support for Discord, WhatsApp, and SMS notifications.

New feature notifies teams when influencers go live, extending Partnier’s unified publishing platform for game discovery and campaign monitoring

Live coverage has become one of the most important signals in game discovery, but it’s historically been hard to catch in the moment. Stream Alerts give our clients that real-time awareness.” — Jamie Ridyard, CEO at Partnier

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnier, the unified end-to-end publishing platform for games, today announced the launch of Stream Alerts, a new feature that notifies clients when creators start livestreaming their titles. The addition gives publishers and developers real-time awareness of content creation, making it easier to engage with influencers and their communities at the exact moment attention is highest.Partnier connects five pillars of the game publishing community, influencers, press, events, and advertising, into a single dashboard. Tools such as Keymailer (influencers), Game.Press (press), Playtester.net (playtesting and early community), and Giftingbot (Discord-native activations) are all integrated so teams can run campaigns, distribute codes, and measure performance all in one place. With Stream Alerts , clients receive an email when a livestream begins for one of their games. Alerts cover both influencers directly participating in a campaign and, when the relevant setting is enabled, influencers from Partnier’s extended global panel, hundreds of thousands of influencers who have granted permission for their content to be tracked. This means clients can see far beyond the influencers they have activated and catch a large share of organic influencer activity around their games.Stream Alerts are managed directly from the Coverage view of the Partnier dashboard, where promoters already review influencer and press content. Teams can switch alerts on for specific titles or campaigns with minimal configuration. To keep notifications useful and non-intrusive, Partnier applies a short delay to confirm that a stream is properly underway and batches multiple livestreams into digest emails, preventing inbox overload during busy campaign periods.The feature is designed to work hand in hand with Stream Snapshots , Partnier’s system for capturing periodic still images from live streams. If a team is online when an alert arrives, they can jump into chat, support the creator, or coordinate a giveaway with their community team. If they can’t join in real time, Partnier records Snapshots of the stream even when no VOD or highlight reel is published.Add to this Partnier’s Transcript and Content Analysis tools, which provide the full context, sentiment analysis along with a host of qualitative data to review if your not online.Stream Alerts are available immediately to existing Partnier clients on eligible plans. Clients can enable the feature from their Coverage view or contact their account manager for guidance.

