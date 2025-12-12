Partnier Highlights Game.Press, the Sister Network of Keymailer for Accredited Gaming Press

Global network of 2,300+ accredited gaming press outlets with a combined reach of over 3 billion, available through Game.Press. Side-by-side view of creator and press accreditation within Game.Press and Keymailer, showing how Partnier unifies outreach and media vetting in one workflow.

Game.Press is Partnier’s built-in press platform, sitting alongside Keymailer to give publishers a complete press engagement workflow in the same dashboard.

Publishers often think of Keymailer first when they join Partnier, but the press system has become increasingly important. Game.Press gives teams a complete PR pipeline.” — Jamie Ridyard CEO at Partnier

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnier has highlighted their tool for press systems; Game.Press , the sister network to Keymailer and the dedicated portal for gaming journalists, podcasts, and media outlets. Game.Press provides access to more than 2,300 accredited journalists and outlets reaching over 3 billion monthly readers and listeners. It brings full press engagement, accreditation, targeted outreach, content tracking, and automation into the same workflow publishers already use for influencer campaigns. The addition means teams no longer need to rely on separate PR tools or external systems to manage press coverage.Partnier connects the core five pillars of the publishing ecosystem, creators, influencers, press, events, and advertising to support games from early community building and playtests through to launch and beyond. Tools such as Keymailer, Game.Press, Playtester.net, and Giftingbot are integrated so promoters can distribute keys, engage influencers with direct marketing activations, advertise on the dedicated game discovery portals, track content creation, and manage creator and press relationships in one place.Every Partnier client has had access to Game.Press for three years, but some teams using Keymailer for influencer workflows may not realize that a full press system is already included. Game.Press supports inbound press requests, targeted outreach, newsletters, ad placements, social amplification, press releases to general news outlets, partner/press programs and reporting designed specifically for journalists. All workflows sit alongside the influencer pipeline without requiring separate accounts or subscriptions.Game.Press includes one of the industry’s largest opted-in gaming journalist networks. Every journalist goes through an accreditation process before gaining access. This includes checks on their outlet, published work, region, language, and editorial role. Partnier verifies domains or editor confirmations and applies the same anti-fraud standards used across Keymailer’s creator systems to ensure legitimate press engagement.To help save time, publishers can automatically approve inbound press requests from outlets above specific audience thresholds or within priority genres and languages while maintaining manual control for other regions. Paired with PressBlasts, the direct outreach tool for journalists, which allows targeted pitches based on outlet focus, genre interest, region, or language.This keeps the press workflow responsive at scale without requiring constant oversight.The Game.Press network spans news and review sites, podcasts, blogs, discussion outlets, YouTube and Twitch shows, radio and television stations. Campaigns using Game.Press typically generate an average of 40 articles worldwide.Subscriptions, boosts, and bundled services already include press features without additional contracts. This allows teams to combine budgets, align PR and influencer workflows, and run discovery strategies without separate tools.Game.Press is available to all existing Partnier clients on eligible plans. Clients can enable the workflow inside their dashboard or contact their support for guidance.

