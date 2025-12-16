The Adventures of Emilie in Paris Launches on Steam for PC & Linux
A varied, stylized Paris: metro, catacombs, sewers, Place Vendôme, including night and snow atmospheres.
The precise 2D platformer with Parisian charm is now available on Steam. Fluid animations, rooftop parkour, and humor: explore a stylized Paris — out now.
Designed for precision and readability, the game features a score/best-score loop, secret passages, adjustable difficulty (from Very Easy to Hard), and an art direction that blends elegance with the “real Paris,” far from clichés.
Rotoscoped-inspired animations.
Rooftop parkour via drainpipes; umbrella used for combat and cushioning falls
Shoot-’em-up interludes throughout the game
Score/best-score loop and replayability via secrets and challenges
Accessibility: 4 difficulties (12/8/5/3 lives; tougher bosses on Hard)
Creator monetization: streaming and VOD allowed
What’s New Since Launch
Updates 1.0.6 and 1.0.7:
New “Very Easy” difficulty and menu improvements
Contextual help in Level 1 (help bubble near the lamppost)
Boss tweaks (reduced firing speed), clearer traps, bug fixes
Level design improvements (easier rooftop ascent, added decorative elements, targeted simplifications)
Availability
Platforms: PC & Linux (Steam) — AppID 4028870
Price: €14.79 (may vary by region) - Demo: available
Interface languages: EN, FR, ES, IT, DE, ZH, PT
Engine: Godot Engine
About Vernepixel Lab
Vernepixel Lab is an independent studio dedicated to 2D experiences with a strong visual identity and gameplay focus. The Adventures of Emilie in Paris is developed and published by Vernepixel Lab.
