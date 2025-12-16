Submit Release
The Adventures of Emilie in Paris Launches on Steam for PC & Linux

The precise 2D platformer with Parisian charm is now available on Steam

A 2D platformer with charm and a unique artistic touch — you can feel the heart that went into it.”
— Player Review (Steam)
PARIS, FRANCE, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vernepixel Lab announces the release of The Adventures of Emilie in Paris, an independent 2D platformer that pays tribute to 1990s classics while adding its own modern twist. Play as Emilie and traverse a reinvented Paris — from Haussmannian rooftops to the catacombs — with fluid animation, original movement options (rooftop parkour via drainpipes, an umbrella for combat and safe falls), shoot-’em-up sections, and a healthy dose of humor.

Designed for precision and readability, the game features a score/best-score loop, secret passages, adjustable difficulty (from Very Easy to Hard), and an art direction that blends elegance with the “real Paris,” far from clichés.

Rooftop parkour via drainpipes; umbrella used for combat and cushioning falls
A varied, stylized Paris: metro, catacombs, sewers, Place Vendôme, including night and snow atmospheres
Shoot-’em-up interludes throughout the game
Score/best-score loop and replayability via secrets and challenges
Accessibility: 4 difficulties (12/8/5/3 lives; tougher bosses on Hard)
Creator monetization: streaming and VOD allowed

What’s New Since Launch

Updates 1.0.6 and 1.0.7:
New “Very Easy” difficulty and menu improvements
Contextual help in Level 1 (help bubble near the lamppost)
Boss tweaks (reduced firing speed), clearer traps, bug fixes
Level design improvements (easier rooftop ascent, added decorative elements, targeted simplifications)

Availability
Platforms: PC & Linux (Steam) — AppID 4028870
Price: €14.79 (may vary by region) - Demo: available
Interface languages: EN, FR, ES, IT, DE, ZH, PT
Engine: Godot Engine

Resources
Steam Store
Press Kit

About Vernepixel Lab
Vernepixel Lab is an independent studio dedicated to 2D experiences with a strong visual identity and gameplay focus. The Adventures of Emilie in Paris is developed and published by Vernepixel Lab.

Stéphane Baudouin
Vernepixel Lab
capitaine.nemo@vernepixellab.fr

The Adventures of Emilie in Paris

