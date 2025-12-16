The Adventures of Emilie in Paris Launches on Steam for PC & Linux

The precise 2D platformer with Parisian charm is now available on Steam A varied, stylized Paris: metro, catacombs, sewers, Place Vendôme, including night and snow atmospheres. Rotoscoped-inspired animations.

PARIS, FRANCE, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vernepixel Lab announces the release of The Adventures of Emilie in Paris, an independent 2D platformer that pays tribute to 1990s classics while adding its own modern twist. Play as Emilie and traverse a reinvented Paris — from Haussmannian rooftops to the catacombs — with fluid animation, original movement options (rooftop parkour via drainpipes, an umbrella for combat and safe falls), shoot-’em-up sections, and a healthy dose of humor.Designed for precision and readability, the game features a score/best-score loop, secret passages, adjustable difficulty (from Very Easy to Hard), and an art direction that blends elegance with the “real Paris,” far from clichés.Rotoscoped-inspired animations.Rooftop parkour via drainpipes; umbrella used for combat and cushioning fallsA varied, stylized Paris: metro, catacombs, sewers, Place Vendôme, including night and snow atmospheresShoot-’em-up interludes throughout the gameScore/best-score loop and replayability via secrets and challengesAccessibility: 4 difficulties (12/8/5/3 lives; tougher bosses on Hard)Creator monetization: streaming and VOD allowedWhat’s New Since LaunchUpdates 1.0.6 and 1.0.7:New “Very Easy” difficulty and menu improvementsContextual help in Level 1 (help bubble near the lamppost)Boss tweaks (reduced firing speed), clearer traps, bug fixesLevel design improvements (easier rooftop ascent, added decorative elements, targeted simplifications)AvailabilityPlatforms: PC & Linux (Steam) — AppID 4028870Price: €14.79 (may vary by region) - Demo: availableInterface languages: EN, FR, ES, IT, DE, ZH, PTEngine: Godot EngineResourcesAbout Vernepixel LabVernepixel Lab is an independent studio dedicated to 2D experiences with a strong visual identity and gameplay focus. The Adventures of Emilie in Paris is developed and published by Vernepixel Lab.

