Kickstarter Campaign Opens for Kioku: Last Summer

Kioku: Last Summer Imagine a summer that stretches forever A world that’s both familiar and enchantingly new

We wanted to capture that one magical summer you remember for years” — Alexander Espeseth, CEO of Lugn Games

REIPå, NORWAY, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lugn Games has announced the launch of the Kickstarter campaign for Kioku: Last Summer, a new adventure game inspired by childhood summers on the fictional island of Kioku.Kioku: Last Summer introduces players to Asti, a young girl spending her first summer on the island. The game focuses on exploration, seasonal activities, and meeting characters across a handcrafted environment. It features elements influenced by Japanese and Scandinavian design traditions.Developer Statement“We wanted to capture the feeling of a memorable childhood summer,” says Alexander Espeseth, CEO of Lugn Games. “Growing up in a small town in Norway shaped our approach to the project.”Game Features• Explore a handcrafted island with distinct locations and optional activities.• Collect Marubi, small card-and-marble creatures with individual abilities.• Play mini games and meet characters throughout the island.• Experience an art and audio style influenced by Japanese and Scandinavian culture.• Use an in-game camera system to record moments and discoveries.Lugn Games is a small team based in Reipå, Norway. The Kickstarter campaign will support final development, including localization, additional features, and platform expansion. Backer tiers include digital rewards and credit acknowledgments.For media and other assets: Media Kit Planned ReleaseKioku: Last Summer is planned for release in early 2026.About Lugn GamesLugn Games is an independent studio based in Reipå, Norway. The team focuses on atmospheric games informed by personal memories and lived experiences.

Kioku: Last Summer // Announcement Trailer

